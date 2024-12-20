Latex-Saturated Paper Market Analysis: US$ 2.7 Billion In 2023, Set For Steady Growth TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fast Food Wrapping Paper Market

Global Fast Food Wrapping Paper to Reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2032, Growing at a 2.8% CAGR from US$ 2.7 Bn in 2023

- Transparency Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global fast food wrapping paper market was valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2024 to 2032, reaching an estimated market size of US$ 3.5 billion by the end of 2032. The growth is primarily driven by the rapid adoption of on-the-go food products and the increasing demand for biodegradable and compostable packaging solutions.Download to explore critical insights from our Report in this sample -Analyst ViewpointThe fast food wrapping paper market is witnessing significant growth due to advancements in packaging technology and a surge in consumer demand for eco-friendly solutions. Leading players are introducing innovative packaging materials to meet sustainability criteria while maintaining food hygiene and freshness. These developments not only enhance their product portfolios but also help companies cater to the growing demands of the fast food industry.Market IntroductionFast food wrapping paper is a versatile food-grade packaging solution used to wrap various ready-to-eat food products, including breads, burgers, sandwiches, and other bakery items. The paper is extensively utilized in cafes, restaurants, and quick-service food joints to maintain food quality and hygiene.Common materials used in fast food wrapping paper include Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH), and Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC). Paper-based packaging solutions are made from materials like kraft paper and specialty papers such as wax-coated, foil, and greaseproof papers.These papers are available in various thicknesses and are tailored for different food products.Key Market Drivers1. Rapid Adoption of On-the-Go Food ProductsFast food wrapping papers protect food from external contaminants while maintaining freshness. The growing working population and busy lifestyles have increased the demand for convenient, ready-to-eat food products. High-quality wrapping papers extend the shelf life of these foods, boosting the demand for such packaging solutions.For instance, the United States leads in fast food consumption, with individuals consuming fast food 1-3 times per week. This trend underscores the importance of reliable packaging solutions to cater to such high consumption rates.2. Surge in Demand for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging SolutionsGrowing awareness of environmental sustainability has prompted the development of biodegradable and compostable packaging materials. These materials, made from bamboo, cellulose, seaweed, and corn starch, offer eco-friendly alternatives to traditional plastics.Stringent government regulations on food packaging and safety protocols have further fueled the adoption of sustainable packaging materials. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development to create innovative packaging solutions that meet these evolving standards.Visit our report to explore critical insights and analysis -Regional OutlookNorth AmericaNorth America held the largest market share in 2023, with a projected CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The region's high consumption of fast food and the robust growth of the food and beverage sector are key contributors to market expansion. According to the United States Department of Agriculture, expenditure on food away from home accounted for approximately 53.9% of total food spending in 2022.EuropeEurope's market growth is driven by stringent environmental regulations and a strong focus on sustainability. Countries like Germany, the U.K., and France are at the forefront of adopting biodegradable packaging solutions.Asia PacificThe Asia Pacific region is witnessing rapid growth due to increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and the expanding fast food industry. China, India, and Japan are significant contributors to the regional market's growth.Key PlayersLeading companies in the fast food wrapping paper market include:.Berry Global, Inc..Delfort Group.Georgia-Pacific LLC.Twin Rivers Paper Company.Huhtamaki Oyj.Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Limited.Amcor Plc.Mondi Group.Reynolds Group Holding Limited.The Clorox Company.S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc..Nordic Paper AS.Anchor Packaging Inc..Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.Key Developments1.Berry Global, Inc. introduced a reusable tableware range in February 2024 to deliver sustainable packaging solutions to the food sector, enhancing its product portfolio.2.Koehler Paper launched Koehler NexPure OGR, an oil- and grease-resistant sustainable paper, in February 2023 to cater to the fast-food industry's packaging needs.Market SegmentationBy Thickness.Plastic & Aluminum Foil:oBelow 8 Micronso8 to 14 Micronso14 to 20 Micronso20 Microns & Above.Paper:oUp to 30 GSMo30 to 50 GSMoAbove 50 GSMBy Material Type.Plastic:oPolyethyleneoPolypropyleneoPolyamideoPolyvinyl ChlorideoPolylactic AcidoEVOH.Paper:oKraft PaperoSpecialty PaperoGreaseproof PaperoWax PaperoFoil PaperoAluminum FoilBy Fast Food Type.Sandwiches.Burgers.Pizza.Wraps & Rolls.Chicken.Other Snack FoodBy End-Use.Hotels.Restaurants.Cafes.Fast Food Outlets.Cinemas.Airline & Railway Catering.InstitutionalBy Region.North America: U.S., Canada.Europe: Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain.Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, ASEAN.Latin America: Brazil, Mexico.Middle East & Africa: GCC, South AfricaConclusionThe global fast food wrapping paper market is poised for steady growth through 2032, driven by the rising adoption of on-the-go food products and increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Key players are leveraging advancements in materials and technology to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the market offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion.Examine key highlights and takeaways from our Report in this sample –More From Transparency Market ResearchSnack Food Packaging MarketCubitainers MarketAbout Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. 