(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission to positively impact human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare, Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today released its 2023 ESG Report and announced its Beyond Steak life cycle assessment (LCA) study.

Beyond Meat's 2023 ESG Report covers topics such as and nutrition, human capital, governance and climate management. The company has expanded its disclosures on climate and its approach to ESG, including a corporate-level GHG inventory across the company's direct and indirect emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3), an assessment of climate-related financial risk and opportunity, and an updated ESG materiality analysis.

The 2023 ESG Report also includes the results of Beyond Meat's recently completed LCA study for Beyond Steak, a consumer favorite which delivers both a juicy, meaty taste and a nutrition profile that meets the distinguished and trusted Heart-Check Mark criteria from the American Heart Association. The Beyond Steak LCA study was conducted according to International Organization for Standardization (ISO) recommendations and underwent a third-party critical review.

The results estimated that, compared to pre-cooked beef-based steak tips, Beyond Steak:



Generates 84% less greenhouse gas emissions;

Requires 93% less water consumption;

Requires 88% less land use; and Requires 65% less non-renewable energy use.

The Beyond Steak LCA study also includes new impact attributes to gauge potential impacts to nature and balanced ecosystems, such as“terrestrial acidification,” "marine eutrophication” and“freshwater eutrophication” (reactions in nature that threaten the health of land, coastal, marine and freshwater ecosystems). Compared to pre-cooked beef-based steak tips, Beyond Steak creates 94% less terrestrial acidification, 95% less marine eutrophication and 77% less freshwater eutrophication.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

