ADIFF 2024 ADIFF Presents The Best Of ADIFF From January 17-19 At Teachers College, Columbia University

Winner: Best Directed By a Woman of Colour

"Legacy" Wins Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color at ADIFF 2024 + ADIFF Presents "The Best of ADIFF" from Jan 17-19 at Teachers College

- ADIFF New YorkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF ) proudly announces Legacy: The Decolonized History of South Africa as the winner of the competition for The Public Award for the Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color at ADIFF 2024. Directed by an emerging visionary filmmaker Tara Moore, Legacy captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling, compelling visuals, and profound cultural impact."Legacy: The Decolonized History of South Africa" is one of the films in "The Best of ADIFF" to be held from January 17 to 19, 2025, at Teachers College, Columbia University. This series showcases the most acclaimed films of the festival, offering audiences a second chance to experience the standout titles of ADIFF NY 2024.Featured Films in "The Best of ADIFF".The Wall Street Boy, Kipkenboi – A gripping tale of ambition, betrayal, and resilience in a complex financial world..Power Alley – A bold and unflinching exploration of women's rights and societal challenges..Legacy: The Decolonized History of South Africa – Winner of Best Film Directed by a Woman of Color, Legacy delivers a deeply moving narrative of heritage, identity, and hope..Death of a Whistleblower – ADIFF 2024 Opening Night Film, Death of a Whistleblower is a riveting thriller exposing corruption and the sacrifices of those who speak truth to power..Ernest Cole: Lost and Found – A poignant documentary about the legendary South African photographer and his fearless work during apartheid directed by Raoul Peck (I'm Not Your Negro).Walter Rodney: What They Don't Want You to Know – A compelling biopic on the life and legacy of historian and activist Walter Rodney..Breaking Boundaries – The inspiring story of rhythmic gymnast Nastasya Generalova, who challenges stereotypes and achieves greatness..The Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos – An epic and vibrant tale set against the dynamic backdrop of Lagos."The Best of ADIFF" reflects ADIFF's commitment to celebrating diversity, amplifying the voices of underrepresented filmmakers, and bringing audiences stories that educate, entertain, and inspire.Event Details:.What: The Best of ADIFF 2024.When: January 17-19, 2025.Where: Teachers College, Columbia University, 525 W 120th St, New York, NY 10027Tickets and passes for The Best of ADIFF available at .About ADIFF The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF), founded in 1993, is a leading platform for showcasing films from and about the global African Diaspora. ADIFF's mission is to highlight culturally significant stories, foster cross-cultural understanding, and celebrate the diversity of voices in world cinema.For more information about the Best of ADIFF, please e-mail .... Festival website: , Facebook and twitter is @nyadiff, Instagram: ny_adiffThe African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.The Best of ADIFF is made possible thanks to the support of the following institutions and individuals: ArtMattan Films, New York State Council on the Arts, The Harlem Community Development Corporation, The New York City Council in the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, The Office of the Vice President for Diversity and Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia University.

