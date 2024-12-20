Viduthalai Part 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Sethupathi Movie Mints ₹7 Crore Net On Release Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Viduthalai Part 2: Kollywood movie starring Vijay Sethupathi alongside Soori Muthuchamy and Manju Warrier debuted on the big screen on December 20, Friday. According to tracker Sacnilk, Vetri Maaran directorial is estimated to have raked in ₹7 crore net at the domestic on its release day.

It collected ₹6.6 crore net across Tamil screens and ₹0.4 crore from Telugu language release.

Its star cast features Bhavani Sre, Gautam Vasudev, Rajiv Menon, Bose Venkat, Vincent Ashokan, Anurag Kashyap, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Tamizh, Chetan, Aryan, Munnar, Ramesh, Pavel Navageethan, Sardar Sathya and Ken Karunas in key roles.

Notably, the crime-thriller had an overall 32.30 percent Tamil occupancy and 18.05 percent Telugu occupancy on Friday. The movie produced by Elred Kumar and Vetrimaaran is an adaptation of Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan. The storyline follows a police constable's dispute with the leader of a separatist group.

Pondicherry and Trichy lead the pack with 57.67 percent Tamil 2D occupancy, while Chennai trailed close with 44 percent occupancy in main regions. Salem followed close with 39 percent occupancy. Considering Telugu 2D occupancy, Karimnagar topped the list with 70 percent occupancy while Hyderabad followed with 21 percent occupancy. Warangal came third in the list with 20.33 percent occupancy.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post in X stated,“In the 106 years history of #TamilCinema, the most political Tamil movie is Viduthalai Part2.”

In another post he suggested that Vijay Sethupathi starrer has the most number of reviews on YouTube.“Apart from movie channels , all political channels have reviewed it,” the post reads.

Social media users stormed the internet with reviews of the movie as one user stated,“Saw #VidudalaPart2 honestly I loved the story travels and way every character sets tremendous performance by everyone .. loved the dialogues." Another user wrote,”He use to give a political impression in his movie which will be more powerful. Even Pa do the same but he is not been celebrated."