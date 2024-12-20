Kyiv Is Left With Few Good Options And Allies In A Trump 2.0 World

(MENAFN- Asia Times) As Russian President Vladimir held his carefully stage-managed annual phone-in and press to answer questions from journalists and ordinary Russians, EU leaders were hosting Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky in Brussels at their final meeting of the year. Unsurprisingly, the war in Ukraine loomed large at both events.

But the conflict in Ukraine is just one part of a complex and rapidly changing geopolitical environment which neither Russia nor the EU, let alone Ukraine, can fully control. The main reason for this is Donald Trump, who will return to the White House at the end of January 2025.

He already has an outsized influence over the calculations Moscow and Brussels make. But his determined – if detail-free – push for an end of the war in Ukraine is seen with skepticism on the other side of the Atlantic. This holds for Brussels as much as in Moscow.

European foreign ministers on Monday, December 16, reiterated their determination to support Kyiv no matter what. Kaja Kallas, the former Estonian prime minister who now is EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, was unequivocal when she stated that European military support needs to increase . The key would be to enable Ukraine“not just to hold on, but to tilt the balance to their favor because Putin will not stop unless he's stopped.”

In a further sign of the EU toughening, rather than softening, its stance on Russia, the foreign ministers adopted the bloc's 15th sanctions package. This is one of the most significant sanctions packages to date, targeting 54 individuals and 30 entities and blacklisting an additional 32 companies for circumventing existing sanctions.