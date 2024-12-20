Light Snowfall Forecast On Kashmir Higher Reaches From Today

Furthermore, the weather is expected to remain dry for the next 24 hours while light snowfall is expected over a few higher reaches on December 21 and 22, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad told Kashmir Observer.

From December 23 to 24, a dry weather condition is expected in J&K followed by a light snowfall over higher reaches towards 27th late evening or night to 28th forenoon, he said, adding that the weather would remain generally dry on December 29 &30.

He added that the light snow is also expected at a few higher reaches on December 31st.

Furthermore, the MeT in its advisory has said that the cold wave is expected to continue at isolated to scattered places.

In view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperature & icy conditions over roads of important passes and higher reaches, the tourists, travelers and transporters are advised to follow administration and traffic advisory.

Pertinently, Kashmir parts, mostly plains, are experiencing the prolonged dry spell while the deficit rainfall in this season starting from October 01, 2024 to December 18, 2024 increasing to 78 per cent across Jammu and Kashmir. The increase in the deficit precipitation has been witnessed amidst no forecast of any major wet spell for the next ten days in Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the MeT Director said the situation is expected to continue for the next few days, but the night temperatures would likely improve between December 27 and 31st.

“We have seen such conditions in the past as well and today the prolonged dry spell, snowfall in the higher reaches and the impact of La Nina is leading to the present situation,” he said.

