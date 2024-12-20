Plume Of Spilled Petroleum Products In The Black Sea Reaches 55 Km

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

As a result of the tanker crash in the Kerch Strait on December 15, a spill of products occurred in the Black Sea, creating a pollution plume that extended for 55 km, Azernews reports.

"A plume of petroleum products is observed 55 km from the site where part of the ship sank. Due to a change in wind direction today, the plume initially moved north, but then the wind shifted again, and as before, it is now heading southeast," said Stanichny.

According to the provided data, the plume curves to the north of the port of Taman and the village of Volna, and it is now clearly visible along this section of the coastline. The pollution is steadily advancing, threatening to further impact local ecosystems and marine life.

Environmental experts have raised concerns about the long-term effects of this spill, particularly on the Black Sea's fragile ecosystem, which is home to several endangered species. Efforts to contain the spill and mitigate its impact are currently underway, but the situation remains a cause for significant alarm.