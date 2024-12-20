Plume Of Spilled Petroleum Products In The Black Sea Reaches 55 Km
As a result of the tanker crash in the Kerch Strait on December
15, a spill of petroleum products occurred in the Black Sea,
creating a pollution plume that extended for 55 km,
"A plume of petroleum products is observed 55 km from the site
where part of the ship sank. Due to a change in wind direction
today, the plume initially moved north, but then the wind shifted
again, and as before, it is now heading southeast," said
Stanichny.
According to the provided data, the plume curves to the north of
the port of Taman and the village of Volna, and it is now clearly
visible along this section of the coastline. The pollution is
steadily advancing, threatening to further impact local ecosystems
and marine life.
Environmental experts have raised concerns about the long-term
effects of this spill, particularly on the Black Sea's fragile
ecosystem, which is home to several endangered species. Efforts to
contain the spill and mitigate its impact are currently underway,
but the situation remains a cause for significant alarm.
