Lithuania To Provide EUR 10M This Year To Implement 'Danish Model' In Ukraine PM Shmyhal

This year, Lithuania will provide EUR 10 million to implement the"Danish model," which involves investing in the production of military equipment in Ukraine.



This was announced by Prime Denys Shmyhal following intergovernmental consultations with a delegation from Lithuania headed by Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There are agreements on Lithuania's first tranche of EUR 10 million to implement the 'Danish model' this year. Following the Danish example, Lithuania has become the second country among our partners to implement this approach,” Shmyhal said.

He noted that the defense industries of Ukraine and Lithuania are already cooperating intensively.

willing to expand military training cooperation with Ukrain

“Lithuania is a co-leader in the humanitarian and combat demining coalition, making a significant contribution to the coalition of drones, the air defense coalition, and the IT coalition,” Shmyhal said.

According to Shmyhal, the talks confirmed Lithuania's willingness to enhance cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries, involving the joint production of drones, electronic warfare equipment, and ammunition.

In general, he noted that the visit of the Lithuanian government delegation is an important symbol of Lithuania's continued support for Ukraine in its struggle for freedom and independence and for a free and democratic world.

As Ukrinform reported, Denmark became the first NATO country to invest in arms production in Ukraine. On June 14, Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Denmark Rustem Umerov and Troels Lund Poulsen signed a memorandum on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers during a meeting within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.