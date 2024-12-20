Russian Drones Destroyed Silpo's Frozen Food Warehouse In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A warehouse of frozen products of the Silpo chain was destroyed in the Boryspil district of Kyiv region as a result of an attack by Russian drones on the night of December 20.

This was reported on the Fozzy Group's page, Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of December 20, as a result of a UAV attack, the enemy destroyed one of the warehouses of the Silpo chain, which stored frozen products,” the statement said.

Fozzy Group noted that no people were injured, but the fire destroyed goods worth more than UAH 400 million. The company is currently working on reconfiguring its logistics.







































“Silpo is one of the largest national food supermarket chains. It was founded in 1998. It is a part of Fozzy Group, one of the largest commercial and industrial groups in Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, at 00:50 on Friday, December 20, a 15,000-square-meter warehouse caught fire in the Boryspil district as a result of a drone attack. The fire was localized at 04:05 and extinguished at 15:45.

Specialized equipment from Kyiv, Boryspil Airport, local fire brigades, a fire train from the Southwestern Railway, and water trucks from local authorities were involved in the response.

The Russian missile attack in Kyiv on the morning of December 20 injured 13 people and killed one.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that on the morning of December 20,“a group strike with long-range precision weapons was launched against the SBU control center, the Luch design bureau in Kyiv, which designs and manufactures Neptune missile systems, Vilkha ground-launched cruise missiles, and the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system.” The Russian ministry traditionally stated that“all facilities were hit.”