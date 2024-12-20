China Voices Anger After Philippine Plane Buzzes Contested Island

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- China urged the Philippines on Friday to immediately halt "provocative acts" on the heels of a Philippine aircraft's breach of the air space over the island of Huangyan in the South China Sea.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Coast Guards, Liu Dejun, said in a statement that the C-208 plane "illegally ventured" into the island airspace, and that the Chinese Coast Guards closely monitored its movements in the skies.

This island is a Chinese territory since a long time ago, he said, accusing Manila of violating China's sovereignty, warning that such an incident may lead to unpredictable developments.

Jitters have been high between the two regional nations over rights in the South China Sea.

China set the demarcation lines around the island in November after the Philippines declared that it was part of its lands. (end)

slq









