CAHME Announces The Reaccreditation Of Governors State University, Master Of Health Administration (MHA)

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME ) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of the Governors State University, MHA for a seven-year term.

“CAHME's reaccreditation highlights the dedication and collaborative efforts of our MHA faculty, staff, and students at Governors State University. Our commitment to providing an affordable, competency-based education is underscored by a rigorous curriculum designed to prepare students to be effective healthcare management professionals," stated Dr. Ning Lu, Department Chair and Professor at the College of Health and Human Services, Governors State University. "Aligned with the university's mission, we strive to serve and empower minority, women, and underserved populations in health administration, fostering the development of leaders who can positively impact health, business, and the communities they serve."

"I am immensely grateful for the enriching experience provided by the CAHME-accredited MHA program at GovSate," said Molor-od Oyunkhand, an MHA Graduate at GovState. "The comprehensive curriculum, coupled with hands-on opportunities like the Field Experience, has equipped me with the skills and confidence to excel in the field of healthcare administration. The program's commitment to excellence and innovation continuously inspires me to strive for greatness. I am proud to be associated with such a forward-thinking and supportive program that values both academic rigor and practical application. The invaluable opportunities and mentorship have shaped my professional journey."

“CAHME-accredited programs have successfully navigated a complex and careful accreditation process managed by experts in the study and practice of healthcare management,” said Dr. Anthony Stanowski, DHA, FACHE, President and CEO of CAHME.“The program meets rigorous standards set by leading academics and practitioners. We recognize their commitment to the field.”

About Governors State University, MHA Program

The Master of Health Administration program at Governors State University develops the skills needed to optimize healthcare for patients while improving efficiency and profitability for healthcare facilities. Our comprehensive program covers a breadth of information to ensure students enter the field with a strong foundational knowledge of all areas of healthcare administration, including finance, quality improvement, and human resources management.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 153 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

