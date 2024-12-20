EQS-News: Accentro AG / Key word(s): Statement/Real Estate

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Statement on the announcement of BaFin's audit results

20.12.2024 / 14:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG: Statement on the announcement of BaFin's audit results Berlin, 20 December 2024 – Germany's Supervisory Authority ("BaFin") announced the results of its audits of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ("Company") in official decisions dated 20

December

2024 and published the official decisions on its homepage today. The audits were only concerned with the Company's accounting regarding the rescission of the acquisition of DIM Holding AG ("DIM transaction") in the disclosed annual and consolidated financial statements dated 31

December

2021 and 31

December

2022 along with the related combined management reports for the 2021 and 2022 financial years.



In the course of its audits, BaFin identified an audit finding pursuant to section

109, paragraph

1, sentence

1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG). Accordingly, the current other receivables and other assets in the consolidated balance sheet and the other assets recognised in the balance sheet from the reversal of the acquisition of DIM Holding AG in the amount of EUR

18.9 million as of 31

December

2021 were overstated by around EUR

5 million and in the amount of EUR

19.8 million as of 31

December

2022 by around EUR

12 million. The result is based on BaFin's assessment that proper repayment of the total receivable was no longer to be expected and that the agreed collateral was valued too high.



Irrespective of the audits, the Management Board has already made a value adjustment of EUR

13.3

million as of 30

September

2023, considering first successful liquidation measures in the amount of EUR 2.6 million, due to the developments in connection with the enforcement of the claim and the very depressed situation on the real estate market. The residual receivable from the DIM transaction has therefore only amounted to EUR

4.4 million since 30

September 2023. In this respect, BaFin's audit finding has no effect on the Company's results.



While the Company therefore shares BaFin's view of the reason for and necessity of an impairment of the accounts receivable, there is a difference of opinion only regarding the relevant and therefore correct time of recognition in a market environment that has become clearly depressed and uncertain over time with more difficult framework conditions for the valuation.



About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential investor and market leader in residential privatisation in Germany. As of

30 September

2023, the property portfolio comprised 5,731 units with an area of around 334,000 square metres. The book value of the entire portfolio totalled around EUR

590 million. In addition to Berlin, the regional focus includes major central German cities and conurbations as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan region. ACCENTRO's business activities comprise three core areas. These include the tenant-oriented sale of flats to private owner-occupiers and investors, the sale of property portfolios to institutional investors, the management of its own property portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3).

Contact for investor relations and press: Thomas Eisenlohr

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstraße 44/45

10625 Berlin

E-mail: ...

Phone +49 (0)30 88 71 81 272





20.12.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Accentro Real Estate AG Kantstr. 44/45 10625 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0 Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 WKN: A0KFKB Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2056021



End of News EQS News Service