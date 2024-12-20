Lone Wolf Expands Its Bold Portfolio With The Launch Of Lone Wolf Wild

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India

Lone Wolf, the spirits brand under Onkara Beverages & Hospitality, has added an exciting new offering to its portfolio with the launch of Lone Wolf Wild . With a steadfast commitment to quality and innovation, Lone Wolf continues to redefine India's landscape, cementing its reputation as a standout beverage brand in the industry.





With over 10 million units sold , Lone Wolf has achieved remarkable growth in just two years, with revenues surpassing Rs. 43 crore in 2023-24 and an ambitious target of Rs. 80 crore for 2024-25 . This growth reflects the brand's focus on delivering exceptional experiences to its loyal customers.





Atul Kumar Singh, Founder of Lone Wolf , shares the vision behind the new variant, "This variant is for those who seek character in their drink-bold, smooth, and with a flavor that lingers. The 'Wild' in the name represents the untapped possibilities in taste and brewing that we aim to deliver.”





Lone Wolf Wild takes the spotlight alongside the iconic Alpha (a Belgian Witbier with a twist) and Mavrick (a crisp 100% lager), redefining boldness in every sip. With its golden hue, smooth clarity, and a balanced strength of 6-8% ABV, Wild is crafted for lovers who crave flavor and character. It's an invitation to explore a bold new taste that's as untamed as its name.





Lone Wolf Wild arrives as a response to the growing demand for diverse taste preferences in India. It symbolizes the brand's determination to push boundaries, bringing bold and innovative brews to market. The brand's decision to launch a strong variant reflects its focus on addressing consumer desires while staying true to its ethos of quality and innovation.





"The brand's meteoric rise is backed by the accolades its portfolio has already garnered. Winning awards like“StartUp of the Year” at both Ambrosia Awards 2023 & the Brewer World Conclave, 2023 and the“Product Debut of the Year Gold Award” at the Spiritz Conclave and Achievers' Awards 2024, is a validation of our commitment to excellence and has only motivated us to expand our horizons and introduce more exciting options for our customers,” Singh adds.





Currently available in Delhi, Chandigarh and Goa , Lone Wolf is preparing to expand its footprint into Kerala and Rajasthan , further solidifying its status as one of India's most promising homegrown brands.





With Lone Wolf Wild, the brand sets a new benchmark in the strong beverage category, inviting enthusiasts to explore a bold, new taste and to join the pack in redefining India's drinking culture.