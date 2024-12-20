Web3mediabreaks Upstream Bridging The Gap For Real-World Asset Trading

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Upstream
published a blog today that discussed real-world assets (“RWAs”) as a game-changing force in the investment world, allowing greater accessibility through fractional ownership, liquidity and transparency with
tokenization .“While the conversation around tokenizing RWAs isn't new, the current wave of excitement surrounding crypto ETFs, bitcoin reaching $100k for the first time ever, and blockchain technology as a whole, is breathing fresh life into the RWA market,” the blog reads.
“Yet, the same roadblocks remain, particularly surrounding user-friendly access to hold and trade these assets. To trade RWAs today, users often have to navigate digital wallets and decentralized exchanges, potential hurdles for those outside the blockchain-savvy bubble. What's needed is a familiar bridge to this next wave of digitization.
“Upstream is stepping in to address this gap by offering a trading app that merges the traditional framework of trading with the digital advantages of blockchain. As part of the regulated MERJ Exchange, Upstream provides a secure and familiar environment for trading RWAs.”
To view the full blog, visit
About Upstream
Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market ( ), is a global securities trading app. Powered by a proprietary, transparency first, matching engine, Upstream allows investors outside of the U.S. to trade securities using just an app. For more information, please visit
.
