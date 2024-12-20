Lifesafer Expands Internationally - Bringing Leading Ignition Interlock Technology To Europe And Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LifeSafer ignition interlock devices are the smallest on the and exceed reliability standards worldwide.

LifeSafer Expands Globally: Delivering Proven Ignition Interlock to Combat Impaired Driving and Enhance Road Safety Worldwide.

- Juvenio Palma, Director of International Business for LifeSaferDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LifeSafer, a trusted leader in ignition interlock devices (IIDs) for over 30 years, announces its international expansion into Europe and Australia. LifeSafer's alcohol-monitoring technology has helped over 2 million customers and saved countless lives across the United States.LifeSafer is partnering with international governments and organizations to strengthen ignition interlock laws and bring its top-of-the-line technology to fleet and offender markets worldwide. As pioneers in the United States IID market, LifeSafer is helping to educate, inform, and implement effective IID programs across the globe.Established as a leading provider of IIDs in the United States, LifeSafer focuses on providing high-quality, reliable alcohol monitoring solutions to support impaired driving prevention efforts on a global scale."Expanding our ignition interlock services internationally is a pivotal move in our mission to create safer roads worldwide. We're strengthening global efforts to combat impaired driving and save lives by introducing our proven technology and industry-leading devices to new markets. Our device is one of the smallest available, delivering unmatched accuracy and ease of use-setting a new standard in alcohol monitoring solutions," said Juvenio Palma, Director of International Business for LifeSafer.LifeSafer is expanding its global footprint to countries where impaired driving is critical, offering innovative products designed to improve road safety and ensure compliance with local regulations.This international growth will enable LifeSafer to significantly impact global road safety and contribute to the prevention of impaired driving worldwide."Each ignition interlock device we install is a step toward creating a safer world. Expanding internationally amplifies that impact and enables us to bring life-saving technology to millions more people," Palma said.LifeSafer reduces alcohol-related traffic incidents and saves lives by delivering leading technology solutions and partnering with regulators and organizations worldwide.LifeSafer invites policymakers, offender program regulators, fleet operators, and service providers worldwide to inquire about opportunities to work with LifeSafer and its cutting-edge technology as they expand on their commitment to safer roads on a global scale. For more information, visit lifesafer , lifesafer , or lifesaferinterlock .

