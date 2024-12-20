Over A Decade Of Giving Back: How Withum Week Of Caring Has Grown From Local To Global Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Withum Team Members at Save Animal Shelter in Princeton, NJ

Some of the Withum Team Volunteering at Second Harvest Food in Orlando, FL

Withum Team at Second Harvest Food Bank in Orange County, CA

Firm's Reach focuses on Local, Regional, National & International Community Organizations

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- What began in 2011 as a small-scale, New Jersey-based initiative has since grown into a nationwide and global movement, with Withum Week of Caring (WWOC) expanding its reach from six states to 11, including their India office in Bengaluru. Over the course of more than a decade, Withum's philanthropic efforts have made a tangible impact while continuously engaging team members in volunteerism and community impact. During this year's Withum Week of Caring alone, the firm has helped more 130 organizations locally, regionally, nationally and internationally.Embracing community is a core value at Withum.“By giving back, we not only help others but also enrich our own lives,” said Withum CEO Pat Walsh in speaking to team members.“Through WWOC, we demonstrate our commitment to making a difference and building upon a success that is intertwined with the well-being of our community.”WWOC, a flagship initiative launched in 2011 by the then-MidAtlantic-based, brought together 400 team members and volunteered at 30 local charitable organizations. Fast forward to 2024, and Withum has dispatched over 1,100 team members into its national and global communities to support a wide range of causes, from food insecurity and veterans' organizations to health services, education and animal shelters.Global Effort with Local ImpactOne example of Withum's commitment to community included 160 new team members from Withum's Empower Program, a training program for entry-level accountants, who kicked off their journey by volunteering in Orlando. These new hires made fleece blankets for Project Linus and created care packages for Soldiers' Angels, punctuating their dedication to Withum's community-focused mission.In addition, Withum's India office has been active in supporting 10 different organizations during the annual WWOC, which falls around the stateside Thanksgiving holiday annually. This included organizations ranging from orphanages and government schools to animal shelters and retirement homes.“As Withum looks toward the future, our philanthropic efforts are well-poised to grow even further,” said Bill Bradshaw, Withum's director of inclusion and diversity.“The firm's Week of Caring is no longer just a week, but an ongoing commitment to the communities in which our team members live and work. As the firm continues to expand, so too will our capacity to give back.”From its early roots, Withum Week of Caring has blossomed into several year-long giving campaigns, where team members can give of their time, talent and treasure. Some of these initiatives include the 2023 Empower class's fundraising campaign, which raised $58,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.In addition, the Firm incorporated an Intern Day of Giving, which kicked off in 2023 with 670 volunteer hours across 26 organizations. The Firm prides itself on encouraging team members to actively serve on nonprofit boards, underpinning its commitment to serving tax-exempt organizations and philanthropic endeavors. These initiatives continue to strengthen the firm's ties from local to global communities.# # #

