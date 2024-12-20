Uplifting Story Of Friend-Seeking Tumbleweed Ideal For Children's Holiday Wish Lists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Friendship is a beautiful gift, and children's author Kim Pollock McGrath introduces kids ages 3-10 to The Carefree Tumbleweed, a resilient, delightful character who rolls across the countryside searching for that one special friend.

PRINCETON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Children's book author Kim Pollock McGrath weaves her love of nature and talent for writing jingles into a delightful, interactive tale about a tumbleweed rolling across the countryside looking for a friend in her book The Carefree Tumbleweed .

“I was a first-grade teacher for 29 years,” McGrath explained.“I wrote my own jingles, songs and stories to be included in my lessons. My favorite part of the day was story time!”

In The Carefree Tumbleweed, McGrath brings her story to life using playful rhymes coupled with a rhythmic chorus that encourages kids to sing along.

When readers meet Little Tumbleweed, he is so excited to start his journey. He doesn't care who he meets or what he sees, as long as he's rollin' free with the breeze. He meets different animals in different habitats - and they don't want anything to do with him. So he keeps rollin', rollin', rollin until he meets that one special friend.

With colorful illustrations by Kailyn Palmer, The Carefree Tumbleweed is ideal for children ages 3-10 and will keep young minds entertained as they learn about Little Tumbleweed's adventure from beginning to end with his new, happy, carefree friend!

About the Author

Kim Pollock McGrath is a lifelong Kansas resident who claims Texas as her second home. During her 29 years as a first-grade teacher, she took every opportunity to make her classroom fun and interactive by incorporating her own jingles, songs and stories into her lessons. If she isn't spending time with her friends, family and her two dogs, you can find her volunteering at her local Humane Society or out exploring, hiking and rock hounding. Being out in nature has birthed ideas for her four books: The Carefree Tumbleweed, Little Tree, Ask Me!, A Fable about Miss Able and Little Tree, Ask Me! (Alone and Lonely) . McGrath has been a guest author at schools, daycares, libraries and churches. She also participates in book signing events. She is an animated speaker and always brings her books to life! Adult organizations, such as The Lions Club and PEO clubs, have invited McGrath to share her experiences as a children's book author. Keep an eye out for future publications.

For more information, visit , or connect with the author on Facebook (Kim Pollock McGrath Children's Author).

The Carefree Tumbleweed

ISBN-13 : ‎979-8327814455

Available from Amazon



