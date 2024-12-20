(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICHMOND,

Va., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Washington state woman's appeal has been granted in a $3.6 million

negligence lawsuit against and Navy Credit Union. The lawsuit, which concerns alleged fraudulent wire transactions, is scheduled for oral arguments on March 18-21 before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Janine Williamson filed the lawsuit on behalf of her late uncle ,

Larry Cook

of

Herndon, Virginia.

"The Larry W. Cook Estate is confident that oral arguments are the first steps towards justice for Commander Cook," said Williamson, the administrator of her uncle's estate.

Cook served in the U.S. Navy for 24 years, retiring as a commander in 1992. According to the legal complaint , Navy Federal processed 74 wire transfers to a foreign bank totaling $3.6 million for Cook after suffering a stroke in the final months of his life. The complaint also specifies that Navy Federal processed 42 of the 74 transfers, totaling $2.3 million, after the bank reported Cook's behavior to adult protective services in December 2020.

The complaint alleges Navy Federal continued to process transfers for several months after adult protective services notified the bank in January 2021 that Cook was the suspected victim of a fraudulent scheme and in need of protective services.

Before the appeal was granted, the lawsuit was dismissed in August 2023 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. Williamson filed an appeal in January 2024.

Williamson has spent the last two years advocating to protect seniors. She testified before the Virginia Senate Commerce and Labor Committee earlier this year in support of HB 692 , Larry's Law, which was enacted this summer.

"My client views the opportunity to have her case heard before the U.S. Fourth

Circuit Court of Appeals as another step toward justice for Larry and other victims of financial abuse," said Kimberley Ann Murphy, Williamson's attorney and partner at Hale Ball Murphy, PLC. "She's very grateful for this opportunity to give Larry a voice."

Cook's story and Williamson's $3.6 million negligence lawsuit have been profiled in Bloomberg , USA Today , Yahoo! News , NBC Washington , CBS Seattle , Law ,

and more. Williamson and her family launched a website to educate lawmakers, reporters, and the public about elder financial exploitation and policy changes that can protect seniors. To learn more, visit .

