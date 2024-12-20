Realizeit Earns ISO 27001 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment To Data Security And Operational Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realizeit , provider of the leading adaptive system for business-critical training, is proud to announce it has earned ISO 27001 certification, the international standard for information security management systems. This certification underscores Realizeit's dedication to ensuring the highest level of security, reliability, and trust for its clients, particularly in high-stakes, compliance-driven and high-risk industries.

ISO 27001 is the benchmark for organizations committed to protecting sensitive data and mitigating security risks. By achieving this certification, Realizeit strengthens its promise to deliver cutting-edge learning solutions while safeguarding client information against evolving threats.

"Securing ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our relentless commitment to our customers' trust and operational safety," said Manoj Kulkarni, CEO of Realizeit. "In today's world, where precision and risk management are critical, especially in industries like healthcare, energy, and manufacturing, our clients can now be doubly assured that Realizeit not only empowers learning and performance but also operates with the highest standards of data security and integrity."

The Information Security Management System (ISMS), in accordance with ISO/IEC 27001, applies to Realizeit's operations related to the provision, management, and support of the Realizeit Adaptive Learning Platform.

The certification process included a rigorous assessment of Realizeit's information security policies, risk management framework, and operational controls. It ensures that Realizeit's platform aligns with the compliance needs of high-risk industries, solidifying its role as a trusted partner for organizations focused on operational safety and workforce efficacy.

Realizeit continues to lead the way in adaptive learning innovation, coupling cutting-edge technology with unwavering security standards to deliver impactful and verifiable training solutions.

About Realizeit

Realizeit is the adaptive learning system that delivers training that sticks through learning experiences that are engaging, applicable, and enduring.

We uniquely leverage expertise and experience in adaptive learning, AI, and instructional design to work with customers to design, modify, and build unique training and learning programs that easily and efficiently integrate into their existing learning ecosystem to maximize performance and reduce risk. With real-time, clear lines of sight into knowledge gaps and accurate verification of proficiencies, you'll always know your people have the skills necessary to drive success.

