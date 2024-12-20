Metastreet Expands Nodefi Coverage With First Ever Onchain Depin Financing Pool On Arbitrum, $3.3M Posted As Collateral

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tactical Compute (TACOM) provides hardware collateral, with Metaversal Asset Management anchoring the pool with $415K in debt capital

SINGAPORE, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tactical Compute (TACOM), a new AI-technology focused vehicle launched by Aethir, MetaStreet, and Beam is driving innovation with the first-ever onchain financing deal for decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN) assets. TACOM's $3.3 million mobile chip contract, which is leased onchain through Aethir, was tokenized in order to be used as collateral on MetaStreet's DePIN Financing Pool on Arbitrum. This deal is anchored by $415K in debt capital from Metaversal, showcasing how onchain capital markets can unlock liquidity to support the growth of DePIN infrastructure.

By allowing hardware owners to access onchain liquidity, MetaStreet addresses the longstanding challenge faced by DePIN network participants who often rely on costly upfront investments to support their operations.

This development builds on TACOM's $40 million fundraise , which focuses on financing critical technologies at the intersection of AI and crypto. MetaStreet, a leader in Object-Oriented Finance , provides expertise in onchain lending for traditionally hard-to-finance assets, while Arbitrum's Layer 2 blockchain ensures scalability and a robust DeFi ecosystem. Metaversal's expertise in credit underwriting has been key to enabling this innovative financing model.

Addressing Liquidity Challenges in DePIN

Mobile chips, GPUs, and other hardware represent immense cash flow potential, yet traditional financing options are often inflexible, inefficient, or entirely unavailable for hardware providers in DePIN networks. By tokenizing these assets and integrating them into onchain capital markets, MetaStreet unlocks liquidity for providers like TACOM and creates new yield opportunities for institutional lenders like Metaversal.

Unlocking Liquidity Through Tokenization and Lending

TACOM's $3.3 million mobile chip contract is tokenized through Permian Labs, the developer of MetaStreet, as NFTs on Arbitrum's efficient Layer 2 blockchain. These NFTs represent legal ownership and can be used in DeFi applications. The tokenized assets are pledged as collateral in MetaStreet's lending pools, allowing borrowers to access liquidity and lenders to earn yield.

In the event of default, the NFTs are auctioned onchain, with proceeds returned to lenders. Buyers of the NFTs can redeem the physical hardware. The initial loan of $415K from Metaversal highlights how innovative lending structures make DeFi liquidity accessible for assets traditionally difficult to finance.

Why Arbitrum?

Arbitrum's scalable infrastructure and robust DeFi ecosystem make it the ideal network for this initiative. As the largest

Layer 2 blockchain by TVL, it offers low fees and operational efficiency, enabling the seamless integration of tokenized real-world assets into decentralized finance.

MetaStreet: Innovators in Object-Oriented Finance

MetaStreet specializes in enabling onchain liquidity for hard-to-trade assets, making it uniquely positioned to bring hardware financing into DeFi. Its lending infrastructure supports the creation of liquid, yield-bearing assets, advancing the integration of real-world assets into blockchain-based systems.

"This is a major step for DeFi and depin financing," said Conor Moore, Co-Founder of Permian Labs. "By bringing GPUs and mobile chips onchain, we're unlocking new liquidity for assets traditionally hard to finance. Arbitrum's scalability and strong DeFi ecosystem make it the perfect platform for this innovation, and we're excited to build in an environment that supports emerging while working with institutional lenders like Metaversal to pioneer DePINfi."

A New Frontier for

DePIN Financing

This development redefines DePIN financing by combining TACOM's focus on AI technology, MetaStreet's expertise in onchain structured financing, Metaversal's institutional capital support, and Arbitrum's advanced blockchain infrastructure. Together, these efforts create a scalable, efficient, and secure pathway for financing physical infrastructure onchain and supporting the growth of AI and compute supply.

About Tactical Compute (TACOM)

Tactical Compute (TACOM) is a $40 million investment vehicle launched by Aethir, MetaStreet, and Beam. With a flexible approach using hardware, mining, equity, tokens, and yield strategies, TACOM supports and accelerates the growth of emerging Crypto x AI protocols and networks through bespoke, innovative deals.

About MetaStreet

MetaStreet is at the forefront of the Object-Oriented Finance (OOF) revolution, transforming onchain objects into financial assets. Developed by Permian Labs, MetaStreet offers tools to unlock liquidity and maximize yield across traditionally hard-to-trade objects like NFTs, nodes, GPUs, and real-world assets. Since its inception, MetaStreet has facilitated over $400 million in lending. Incubated by Binance Labs and backed by Dragonfly, DCG, Alliance, and Nascent, MetaStreet is pioneering the future of decentralized finance for all onchain assets.

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum is a customizable, interoperable set of solutions designed to bring businesses and people onchain. Its flagship blockchain, Arbitrum One, dominates L2 TVL with deep liquidity and streamlined deployment capabilities, powering dApp innovation across DeFi, DePIN, gaming, and other verticals. Additional technologies like Orbit, which enables the development of customizable, interconnected chains leveraging the Arbitrum ecosystem, and Stylus, supporting Rust and C++, push Arbitrum to the forefront of pioneering innovation in blockchain development.

About

Aethir

Aethir is a decentralized cloud platform delivering scalable, high-performance computing infrastructure for Web3. Its global network of nodes enables efficient and reliable compute services, empowering the next generation of decentralized applications.

About Metaversal

Metaversal is a first-of-its-kind Web3 venture studio focused on reimagining ownership through decentralized technologies. Its mission is to give everyone a share in the future they help build.

