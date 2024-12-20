Victory Tax Lawyers Lead The Nation In Tax Debt Relief Services, Saving Clients Over $72 Million

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Helping taxpayers nationwide resolve IRS tax debt, audits, and liens with proven strategies, saving over $72 million and counting.

- Mike .Y | Santa Monica, CALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Victory Tax Lawyers, LLP, a premier tax law firm based in Los Angeles, California, proudly announces a significant milestone: successfully saving clients over $72 million through specialized tax resolution services. Serving individual and corporate taxpayers nationwide, Victory Tax Lawyers offers comprehensive solutions for those facing tax challenges, particularly individuals and businesses with tax debts exceeding $25,000.Comprehensive Tax Services Across the NationThe team at Victory Tax Lawyers, composed of seasoned attorneys with over a decade of experience each, provides a wide array of services to address diverse tax issues:. IRS Installment Agreements: Helping clients establish manageable payment plans to resolve tax debts over time.. Offer in Compromise IRS : Negotiating agreements that enable taxpayers to settle their tax liabilities for less than the full amount owed.. IRS Hardship Assistance: Providing relief options for taxpayers experiencing significant financial difficulties.. Tax Liens and Levies: Offering strategies to address and resolve IRS claims against personal property and assets.. Tax Preparation and Compliance: Ensuring accurate and timely filing of tax returns to prevent future liabilities.. FBAR Compliance: Assisting clients in reporting foreign bank and financial accounts to meet federal regulations.. Payroll Tax Issues: Guiding businesses through complexities related to employment taxes to avoid penalties.. Audit Representation: Defending clients during IRS and state audits to ensure fair treatment and accurate assessments.. Penalty Abatement: Pursuing reductions or eliminations of penalties for qualifying taxpayers.. Back Taxes Resolution: Resolving unpaid taxes from previous years to prevent escalating issues.. IRS Forgiveness Programs: Navigating programs designed to alleviate tax burdens for eligible taxpayers.. Fresh Start Program: Leveraging IRS initiatives to help taxpayers get back on track with their obligations."At Victory Tax Lawyers, our mission is to provide personalized, effective solutions to taxpayers across the United States," said Parham Khorsandi, Managing Partner of the firm. "Our nationwide reach ensures that no matter where you are, our experienced attorneys are ready to assist you in navigating complex tax matters."Nationwide Reach with Personalized AttentionThough headquartered in Los Angeles, Victory Tax Lawyers serves clients across all 50 states, from large metropolitan areas to smaller communities. With our Nationwide Tax Attorney Team, we are committed to addressing the unique tax laws and regulations that vary by state. This ensures every client receives tailored advice and effective solutions for their specific circumstances.Client-Centered ApproachVictory Tax Lawyers stands out by offering direct access to a licensed tax attorney from the first consultation through the resolution of the case. This ensures that clients receive expert legal guidance tailored to their unique circumstances. Transparency, communication, and dedication to achieving favorable outcomes have earned the firm a reputation for reliability and excellence.Proven Results and Client TestimonialsVictory Tax Lawyers' impressive track record is reflected in numerous client testimonials:“Parham has helped me on a number of occasions and has been nothing but helpful and professional. He has assisted me with problems I've had with the IRS, very scary! He was super informative throughout the process. Would highly recommend him.” – Rose A., Los Angeles, CA“Everyone I spoke to at this firm was super personable. Anytime I would email my attorney, Parham, I would get a response back almost immediately. When discussing how to go about my case, I didn't feel like I was being told a bunch of lies to get me to sign on. I appreciate the efficiency and ability to make me feel safe. Thank you for the awesome service.” – Haley FullerFree Consultations for Taxpayers NationwideUnderstanding the stress and urgency that accompany tax issues, Victory Tax Lawyers offers a free consultation with a licensed Tax Attorney to individuals and businesses with tax debts exceeding $25,000. This no-obligation consultation provides an opportunity for potential clients to discuss their tax concerns, understand available options, and receive a personalized resolution strategy.“Our complimentary consultations are a testament to our commitment to accessibility and client support,” noted Parham Khorsandi.“We aim to empower taxpayers with the knowledge and resources they need to regain financial stability.”About Victory Tax Lawyers, LLPVictory Tax Lawyers, LLP specializes in tax controversy, resolution, and litigation, handling matters ranging from simple to complex. The firm is staffed by experienced tax attorneys who provide knowledgeable and effective representation. Victory Tax Lawyers prides itself on transparent communication and an unwavering commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for every client.For more information or to schedule a free consultation, visit or call 800-883-8301.

Parham Khorsandi, Esq. & Amir Boroumand, Esq.

Victory Tax Law

+1 800-883-8301

...

