ADADENG Presale Surpasses 100,000 ADA With Short Time Remaining Until Minswap Listing

ADADENG , the Moo Deng-inspired meme coin, has achieved the 100,000 ADA milestone in its presale, with less than 12 hours remaining until its Minswap listing.

A Fresh, Community-Driven Approach

ADADENG is a vibrant, culture-infused project built on Cardano's secure and scalable blockchain. Inspired by the playful“Moo Deng,” ADADENG blends humor, community-focused tokenomics, and innovative technology. As the Cardano ecosystem continues its growth, ADADENG aims to deliver tangible value and entertainment, attracting both seasoned investors and first-time participants.

Fair and Transparent Presale Model

Unlike conventional token launches, ADADENG sets no fixed presale price. Instead, the final token valuation emerges naturally from community participation, with the total ADA raised determining the eventual price. By allocating a full 70% of the total supply to this open and inclusive process-and imposing no buy limits-ADADENG ensures equal opportunity for all investors.

Real-Time Dashboard and Future Integrations

To enhance transparency and engagement, ADADENG has introduced a live presale dashboard. This dynamic feature empowers investors to monitor their token allocations, view the total ADA raised, and even track their ranking on a real-time leaderboard-infusing the process with a competitive, community-driven spirit. Upcoming integrations with Adahandle (a Cardano-based naming service) and Grok AI will further improve usability, enabling participants to recognize each other easily and fostering a genuinely interconnected community.

For Early Investors

Once the presale concludes, ADADENG is set to list on Minswap-one of Cardano's premier decentralized exchanges. Notably, the Minswap listing price will be set at a full 25% premium over the final presale valuation. ADADENG will enter the public trading arena with liquidity and a supportive community.

How to Join the ADADENG Presale

Acquiring ADA: Purchasing ADA on exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Setting Up a Cardano Wallet: Transferring ADA to a compatible wallet (Nami, Yoroi, Eternl, or Vespr).

Contributing to the Presale: Visiting

Receiving Tokens: After the presale ends, $ADENG tokens will be airdropped directly to the user's wallet.

