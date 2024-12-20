LOCAL MEDICAL DIRECTOR SAYS TIMELY CANCER TREATMENT NEED NOT INTERFERE WITH HOLIDAY ENJOYMENT

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While temptation to pause cancer during the holiday season is understandable, a noted physician based in Greater New York cautions that even short delays can be harmful, while the impact of care on holiday enjoyment can be minimized.

"In 2020 the British Medical Journal reported findings that even a four-week treatment delay can increase cancer mortality risk by 6 to 13 percent," said Brian Chon, M.D., medical director for ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, New Jersey. "Delays are harmful, but, especially with a precise treatment like proton therapy, there is no reason to let care lapse."

With pinpoint precision, proton therapy delivers radiation directly into the tumor and stops, sparing surrounding healthy tissue from damage that could otherwise cause side effects that interfere with daily activities.

"We see it all the time," Dr. Chon said. "Many of our patients could have a treatment the day before a holiday, then go straight home and enjoy the festivities without missing a beat."

Dr. Chon also noted that timely care is important even without a cancer diagnosis, since early cancer detection is so critical and multiple studies have linked excess deaths to delays in routine screenings like mammograms, pap smears, and colonoscopies.

"With so much at stake and the efforts of medical practices like ProCure to keep treatment and screenings accessible year-round, delays are unnecessary," Dr. Chon said. "Enjoy the holidays, but also please make the season even better with the peace of mind that comes with taking care of yourself."

