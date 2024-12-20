European Investment Bank Allocates €43 Million To Build Two New Data Centers In Azerbaijan
Date
12/20/2024 10:07:50 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The European investment bank has allocated 43 million euros in
loans to the public sector in Azerbaijan for the first time,
Azernews reports.
The investment will be used to build two new data centers for
"AzInTelecom" LLC in the Absheron and Hajigabul regions.
According to Elkhan Azizov, Chairman of the Board of Directors
of AzInTelecom, the goal of the project is to expand further the
cloud services provided to both the public and private sectors.
"I hope that this project will provide a significant boost to
the development of digital infrastructure in our country and
elevate the ecosystem to a new level. As AzInTelecom, we will
continue to work tirelessly to build a sustainable digital future
for Azerbaijan," he said.
It should be noted that a number of advanced technologies and
methods will be used to minimize carbon emissions in both the
primary and backup data centers to be built in the Absheron and
Hajigabul regions. To maintain ecological balance, innovative
approaches such as energy efficiency, efficient water usage, waste
disposal, and natural cooling systems will be applied in both
buildings.
The construction of both data centers has already received the
"TIER 3 Design" certificate, which sets international quality
standards for sustainability and reliability. "AzInTelecom" has
also obtained the initial "LEED" report required for the
international "LEED v4" certificate, which determines the
environmental sustainability of the infrastructure for these data
centers.
It should also be noted that the main goal of AzInTelecom's
"AzInCloud" platform is to promote digital transformation in the
business environment and enhance the role of businesses and
individuals in digitalization across Azerbaijan.
