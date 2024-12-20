European Investment Bank Allocates €43 Million To Build Two New Data Centers In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The European has allocated 43 million euros in loans to the public sector in Azerbaijan for the first time, Azernews reports.

The investment will be used to build two new data centers for "AzInTelecom" LLC in the Absheron and Hajigabul regions.

According to Elkhan Azizov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AzInTelecom, the goal of the project is to expand further the cloud services provided to both the public and private sectors.

"I hope that this project will provide a significant boost to the development of digital infrastructure in our country and elevate the ecosystem to a new level. As AzInTelecom, we will continue to work tirelessly to build a sustainable digital future for Azerbaijan," he said.

It should be noted that a number of advanced technologies and methods will be used to minimize carbon emissions in both the primary and backup data centers to be built in the Absheron and Hajigabul regions. To maintain ecological balance, innovative approaches such as energy efficiency, efficient water usage, waste disposal, and natural cooling systems will be applied in both buildings.

The construction of both data centers has already received the "TIER 3 Design" certificate, which sets international quality standards for sustainability and reliability. "AzInTelecom" has also obtained the initial "LEED" report required for the international "LEED v4" certificate, which determines the environmental sustainability of the infrastructure for these data centers.

It should also be noted that the main goal of AzInTelecom's "AzInCloud" platform is to promote digital transformation in the business environment and enhance the role of businesses and individuals in digitalization across Azerbaijan.