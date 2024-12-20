The Intentional Relationship: Crafting Connections With Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Intentional Relationship is celebrating a well-deserved accolade this year, having won a 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award. Founded by Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Jessica Bassett, the practice embodies its name, taking a deeply personalized approach to therapy that has resonated with clients who voted them to the top. This award, presented by Gbj, reflects Jessica's dedication to offering more than a one-size-fits-all approach. Instead, her“concierge” therapy experience is tailored to each individual and couple.



Jessica's background is as impressive as her passion for helping clients build meaningful connections. She is a professional member of the AAMFT (American Association for Marriage and Family Therapy) and the GAMFT (Georgia Association for Marriage and Family Therapy).



With a Master's in Marriage and Family Therapy and advanced training in the Gottman Method for Couples Therapy, she's uniquely equipped to work through even the most complex relationship challenges.“I founded The Intentional Relationship to create a space where individuals and couples can experience therapy that is truly tailored to their unique needs,” Jessica shares.“I believe that all relationships-whether with ourselves or others-thrive when we intentionally invest in them.”



From couples therapy to in-home couples' intensives and individual sessions, Jessica's approach is built around flexibility and accessibility, recognizing that clients' lives are as diverse as their needs. Whether clients prefer virtual sessions, in-office visits, or the comfort of in-home sessions, The Intentional Relationship meets them where they are. This“concierge therapy provider” model underscores Jessica's belief that real change happens when therapy is adapted to fit the individual, not the other way around.



Each session at The Intentional Relationship is designed to help clients uncover their strengths and better understand their unique relationship dynamics. Through this collaborative process, Jessica works closely with her clients to craft treatment plans that foster self-awareness and relationship clarity. It's this level of care and customization that has set The Intentional Relationship apart, earning them a dedicated following and now, a prestigious Best of Georgia Award.



In Jessica's words,“When it comes to creating an intentional relationship, a 'one-size-fits-all' approach simply doesn't work.” For those seeking to enhance their relationships or improve their self-awareness, The Intentional Relationship offers a truly unique space to do just that-backed by the trust and votes of the clients who value Jessica's commitment to creating change, one intentional step at a time.



