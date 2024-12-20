Sightsavers India Partners For Jeevan Jyoti Project To Bring Eye Care To Alwar's Rural Communities

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Alwar, Rajasthan, 19 December 2024: District Medical and Department, Alwar, Rajasthan Metso Outotec India Private Limited and Sightsavers India have come together to launch the 'Jeevan Jyoti' project, aimed at reducing avoidable blindness in Alwar District, Rajasthan. This initiative, implemented under Sightsavers India's Rural Eye Health Programme, is supported by Metso's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and in partnership with the of Rajasthan. The formalization of this partnership was marked by the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony in Alwar, outlining the shared commitment to improving local healthcare infrastructure.



This tripartite agreement represents a significant step towards improving eye health services for the underserved communities of Alwar. The event was attended by key dignitaries from the government including Dr Artika Shukla, the District Collector of Alwar district, Dr Yogendra Sharma, the Chief Medical & Health Officer, of Alwar district and Dr Sunil Chauhan, Principle Medical Officer of the District Hospital of Alwar. From Metso Outotec India Private Limited, Mr Sunil Maheshwari, Managing Director and Mr Somesh Parasar, CSR Administrator, Mr Prasannakumar, Senior Director Programmes, Sightsavers India, Ms Tushita Mukherjee, Senior Project Officer, Rajasthan, Sightsavers India were present at the signing event



Mr Sunil Maheshwari, AMD, Metso Outotec India Private Limited, shared his enthusiasm for the project, noting: "Metso is proud to support 'Jeevan Jyoti Project' as part of the CSR Initiative to make a meaningful impact in the communities where we operate. The opportunity to partner with Sightsavers India and the Government of Rajasthan allows us to contribute to a cause that directly improves people's quality of life. We believe that this project will bring sustainable eye care solutions to the people of Alwar, helping to eliminate avoidable blindness and strengthen local health infrastructure."



The 'Jeevan Jyoti' initiative will focus on decentralizing eye care by upgrading two vision centres in CHCs located in Laxmangarh and Ramgarh blocks. These centres will be equipped with essential tools and staffed by trained optometrists to ensure local access to screenings, cataract diagnoses, and referrals for surgeries. Door-to-door screenings will be conducted to identify cataract cases early and ensure timely intervention, with support from Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Community Health Workers. A health counselling desk has also been established to guide cataract patients through pre-and post-surgery care.



Dr Yogendra Kumar Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Alwar added: "We are delighted to partner with Sightsavers India and Metso in this vital initiative. The 'Jeevan Jyoti' project reflects our shared vision of improving access to healthcare services in rural areas, especially for the underprivileged. By upgrading vision centres and conducting door-to-door screenings, this project will ensure that timely and quality eye care is available to everyone in the district. The government is fully committed to supporting this collaboration for the well-being of our communities."



RN Mohanty, CEO of Sightsavers India, emphasized the importance of the collaboration, saying: "The launch of 'Jeevan Jyoti' represents our commitment to transforming the eye care landscape in Alwar. By working closely with Metso and the District Medical and Health Department of Alwar, we can bring essential eye care services directly to communities that have limited access. This initiative is about building lasting trust in public health systems and empowering local communities to prioritize eye health. We are proud to play a role in improving lives and building sustainable healthcare infrastructure in the region."



The project also emphasizes community engagement by training members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on eye health. This will raise awareness at the grassroots level and encourage community involvement in the initiative. The 'Jeevan Jyoti' project is set to have a transformative impact on the eye health landscape in Alwar District. With strong partnerships in place, the project is poised to create lasting improvements in the region's eye care infrastructure and health outcomes.



About Metso



Metso is a frontrunner in providing sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries globally. By helping our customers increase their productivity, improve their energy and water efficiency and environmental performance with our process and product expertise, we are the partner for positive change. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso employs over 16,000 people in close to 50 countries.



About Sightsavers India



Sightsavers India works to reduce avoidable blindness and promote equality of opportunity for people with disabilities. Collaborating with state governments, we aim to scale up operations for Social Inclusion, Eye Health, and Inclusive Education. Our sustainable initiatives strengthen existing health systems and demonstrate best practices.



About Project



The project Jeevan Jyoti is a part of Netra Vasant programme, a flagship initiative launched by Sightsavers India, the Netra Vasant programme seeks to improve vision-related quality of life by strengthening eye health systems in rural India. It aims for universal eye health service coverage, reducing blindness prevalence, and ensuring financial and programmatic sustainability.

