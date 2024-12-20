Russian Missile Strike Damages Embassies Of Six Countries In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack on Kyiv early Friday caused significant damage to the embassies of Albania, Argentina, Palestine, North Macedonia, Portugal, and Montenegro.

Ukrainian Foreign spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said this at a briefing on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Today, the shelling damaged several embassies in Kyiv. All these embassies are located in one building, which sustained considerable destruction from the missile strike. Windows, doors, and ceiling elements were shattered," he said.

Kyiv authorities report aftermath of Russian missile attack on capital

Tykhyi condemned Russia's strike on diplomatic institutions as "an absolutely barbaric attack."

"Everywhere in the world, targeting diplomatic institutions crosses all red lines and defies general international rules. With these attacks on diplomatic missions, Russia reaffirms its status as an absolute barbarian," he said.

Tykhyi said that the damaged building, managed by the General Directorate for Servicing Diplomatic Missions, is being assessed for the extent of the destruction. Ukrainian authorities are currently addressing the aftermath.

According to the ministry, no foreign diplomats were injured in the attack.

Twelve people were injured in Russia's missile attack on Kyiv early on December 20.

The blast waves damaged the stained-glass windows and towers of the St. Nicholas Cathedral, a national architectural monument.