Sanctions Against Russia's Gazprombank Should Remain In Full Force Ukrainian MFA

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is against the easing of sanctions against Russia's Gazprombank and hopes that the corresponding step by the United States for Turkey and Hungary is temporary.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“With all due regard for our partners' special needs, we believe that international sanctions against Gazprombank should remain in full force, as any weakening undermines collective efforts to increase pressure on the aggressor and restore regional peace, security, and stability,” he wrote.

Tykhyi expressed hope that this step is temporary and short-term, and that the full effect of the restrictions will be restored and maintained.

announced appointment of new ambassadors - some are already waiting for agreemen

As reported, Reuters quoted Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto as saying that Turkey and Hungary have received exemptions for gas payments to Russia after the United States imposed sanctions on Gazprombank.