Tedmos Unveils New Rechargeable Wireless Lighting Solutions: Puck Lights, Picture Lights, And Ceiling Lights

Effortless, Elegant Lighting for Every Home

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 20, 2024

Tedmos, a leader in home lighting, is excited to announce the launch of its latest range of rechargeable wireless lighting solutions: Puck Lights , Picture Lights , and Ceiling Lights . Combining advanced with sleek, modern design, these new products provide practical, eco-friendly, and stylish lighting for home living spaces. Whether you're illuminating a kitchen counter, showcasing artwork, or lighting up a hallway, Tedmos offers the perfect lighting solution.

Rechargeable Puck Lights: Versatile and Convenient

Illuminate your counters with Tedmos rechargeable puck lights.

Every space is a home. Light up your collections with Tedmos picture lights.

Continue Reading

Tedmos' new rechargeable puck lights with remote offer a smart, flexible lighting solution for various spaces. Powered by a 2400mAh rechargeable battery, these lights provide long-lasting illumination with fast charging. With 100 lumens of adjustable brightness, users can easily customize the light intensity.

The puck lights feature 13 RGB colors and two dynamic modes, plus three white LED color temperatures (3000K, 4500K, 6000K), allowing full control over the ambiance. Users can adjust settings via tap or remote control , and the timing function ensures automatic shutoff for energy savings.

The lights are incredibly easy to install, thanks to their magnetic backing and included metal sheets, making them perfect for use in kitchens, living rooms, hallways, or display cabinets.

Rechargeable Ceiling Lights: Powerful and Motion-Activated

Tedmos' rechargeable motion sensor ceiling lights are perfect for areas like hallways, bathrooms, or stairways. With a 12000mAh rechargeable battery, these lights offer extended illumination times and fast charging. The microwave motion sensor is more sensitive and accurate than traditional infrared sensors, with a 160° detection angle and a 16ft range, ensuring the light turns on when you enter the room.

These ceiling lights offer 550 lumens of adjustable brightness and three color temperature options (3000K, 4500K, 6000K) to suit any need. The IP54 waterproof rating makes them suitable for damp areas like bathrooms.

The lights are easy to install with included metal brackets, offering flexibility in mounting.

Rechargeable Picture Lights: Perfect for Artwork Display

Tedmos' rechargeable over picture lights for wall frames provide an elegant solution for lighting artwork, photos, or framed displays. Powered by a 2600mAh rechargeable battery, these lights offer fast charging and long-lasting illumination. With 150 lumens of adjustable brightness, they ensure your collections are beautifully highlighted.

Featuring 13 RGB colors and three white LED color temperatures (3000K, 4500K, 6000K), these picture lights can be easily controlled via tap or remote control . The friendly light temperature protects your artwork, ensuring it is illuminated without any damage.

The lights are easy to install with their magnetic backing or optional metal brackets for mounting.

About Tedmos

Tedmos LED is a leading brand in home lighting, offering a wide range of innovative, stylish, and energy-efficient solutions. From puck lights and ceiling lights to picture frame lighting, Tedmos blends advanced technology with user-friendly designs to create products that enhance everyday life. With the slogan "Simple Light, Simple Life," Tedmos strives to make home lighting effortless and beautiful.

For more information on Tedmos' new rechargeable home lights , visit .

Contact:

Tedmos PR Team

Email: [email protected]

+86 15858997435

Website:

SOURCE Tedmos Official

