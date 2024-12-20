MFA Announced Appointment Of New Ambassadors - Some Are Already Waiting For Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has announced the appointment of candidates for a number of ambassadorial positions - some of them have already been approved or are awaiting approval.

The statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi at a briefing on Friday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I can confirm that a number of ambassadors are indeed expected to be replaced, a number of ambassadors announced by the President of Ukraine back in November. The has submitted a number of candidates. Some of them have already been approved, some of them are awaiting agreement, and you will learn about some of them soon enough,” the spokesman said.

The diplomat emphasized that special attention is paid to the issue of filling the vacant ambassadorial positions, and the search for strong candidates is ongoing.

“As for the specific names, you will soon learn some of them,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 5, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha the candidates for the vacant positions of Ukrainian ambassadors.