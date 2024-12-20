Kuwait, Thailand Hold First Round On Boosting Ties In Bangkok

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BANGKOK, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait and Thailand held on Friday the first round of talks on the level of the two sides' foreign ministries, and agreed on fostering a comprehensive strategic partnership in all domains.

Assistant Foreign for Asia Affairs Ambassador Sameeh Hayat chaired Kuwait's delegation in the talks, while Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand Paisan Rupanichkij headed his country's group.

In a telephone call with KUNA, Hayat said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere that showed outstanding historic relations between the two sides extended over 61 years, noting views discussed with the Thai side were identical.

Both sides discussed, during the meeting, growing and distinguished strategic relations, and means of enhancing and developing them in all domains, in addition to sharing opinions on some international and regional issues of common concern.

In addition, they dealt with bilateral issues and means of strengthening technical, trade, investment and economic bonds, along pushing bilateral coordination and collaboration for wider horizons in all fields, it stated.

They shared views on the developments in the Middle East region and northeast Asia, mainly coordination and collaboration in international arenas.

The Kuwaiti and Thai sides affirmed keenness on holding periodical coordination and consultation between the two ministries, and agreed on discussing details of establishing an inclusive strategic partnership in trade, investment, health, culture, science, renewable energy, oil, petrochemicals, economy and others, it noted.

They expressed hope for keeping expanding outstanding economic partnership between the two countries, in light of interest in enhancing cooperation in all fields.

Furthermore they agreed on the importance of health sector and main cooperative domains in the two countries that could be expanded as they are essential for development, sharing views, and enhancing growth, sustainability and global competitiveness.

The meeting featured a number of senior officials from both sides, including Kuwait's Minister Plenipotentiary Saleh Al-Sarawi and diplomatic attachأ© Bader Al-Jassem. (end)

nma







MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109016583