Pioneering The Future: VAP Group's Global Games Show Unveils A New Era Of Gaming Innovation

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, December 20, 2024: The inaugural edition of the Global Games Show , held on December 12 and 13, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Centre in Dubai, concluded with resounding success, marking a new era in gaming innovation. Organized by Web3 and AI consulting giant VAP Group and powered by a leading Times of Games , the two-day event united gaming enthusiasts, pioneers, and tech visionaries in an extraordinary showcase of creativity, technology, and collaboration.

Co-located with the Global Blockchain Show and the Global AI Show , the Global Games Show drew over 3,000 attendees, making it one of the most talked-about gaming events of the year. It celebrated the convergence of traditional gaming, Esports, and the rapidly expanding Web3 gaming ecosystem, delivering an unforgettable experience that captivated gamers, developers, and business leaders alike.

From the innovative alpha tests to cutting-edge panel discussions, the event featured immersive experiences that spotlighted the transformative potential of blockchain and AI in gaming. Renowned speakers such as Yat Siu, Johnson Yeh, Dirk Lueth and Paul Dawalibi, and many more led insightful conversations, shedding light on emerging trends, including AI-driven game development, player ownership through blockchain, and the economic potential of virtual worlds.





“The Global Games Show has set the stage for the future of gaming. It's incredible to see such a diverse group of innovators, creators, and enthusiasts come together to redefine what's possible in this industry,” said Vishal Parmar, Founder and CEO of VAP Group.

Some of the highlights from the show included Johnson Yeh's, Founder, AmbrusStudio, Godfather of Esports in China, headliner on the future of gaming and how Esports, streaming, AI and Web3 will change the gaming industry. Panel discussions on investing in gaming's future and global growth and the rise of Esports in the Middle East were led by prominent industry executives such as Pranav Sharma, Founder, Agna, Co-Founder & General Partner, Woodstock Fund; Jose Pereira, Partner, Caerus Ventures; Paul Dawalibi, CEO, Holodeck Ventures; Alex Fazel, Chief Partnership Officer, Swissborg; John Richardson, Co-Founder, Level Up; Kevin Harvey, Co-Founder, Batal Gaming; Pakman, Gaming Influencer; Wadih Al Sayah, CEO & Cofounder, Al Musaed; and Nicolas Hulsmans, Co-Founder & Director, Dexerto.

Yat Siu, Co-Founder and Chairman, Animoca Brands, presented a headliner on how gaming will shape the future of Blockchain and Web3. The official launch of the COG App for the MENA Region was introduced by Rabilal Thapa, CEO & Co-Founder, Circle of Games. Fireside chats on the hybrid world of gaming, Esports and traditional sports, presented by Dan Merkley, Phygital International Deputy CEO & Chairperson, World Phygital Community and Anastasiia Kulibaba, Communications Director; as well as how to build immersive Web3 worlds from scratch, showcased by Jonathan Bouzanquet, Founder, PLAYA3ULL GAMES

; Vincent Ghossoub, Co-Founder, Nifty Craft; and Mary Pedler, Founder, INPUT Communications provided actionable insights to attendees.

A round table with Meta led discussions on how hybrid casual games are redefining mobile gaming economics. This enabled attendees to directly engage with Meta's experts, ask questions and gain practical takeaways to implement in mobile gaming projects.

As the curtains closed on this landmark event, attendees left inspired, equipped with new knowledge, and eager to embrace the evolving gaming landscape. The Global Games Show has proven itself as a platform where technology, creativity, and community converge to shape the future of gaming.

For those who couldn't attend, plans for the 2025 edition are already underway. The next chapter of the Global Games Show promises even greater opportunities to connect, compete, and collaborate.

To learn more about the event or get updates on the 2025 edition, visit .

VAP Group, established in 2013, is a Blockchain and AI consulting giant as well as a leading force in Web3 and AI solutions, offering services in PR, advertising, recruitment, content development events and media management. Flagship events organized by VAP Group include the world-renowned Global Blockchain Show, Global Games Show and Global AI Show. VAP Group drives innovation through strategic PR and influencer marketing, bounty campaigns, and global events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI and Gaming.

For media enquiries, exclusive interviews, or press passes, please reach out to: ... .