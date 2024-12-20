Auriant Mining AB (Publ.) Shares To Be Moved From First North Premier Segment To Nasdaq First North Growth Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Auriant AB (the“Company”) has been informed by the Exchange that its shares (AUR, ISIN code SE0001337213) will be moved from the First North Premier Segment to First North Growth Market. The segment change will become effective at open on Thursday, 2 January 2025. The reason for the change is that the Company's average market capitalization is below the 10 MEUR threshold, required for listing at the First North Premier Segment.

The Company confirms its plan to apply for delisting of the Company's shares upon expiration of 3 months from the date of the Company's announcement made on 14 October 2024.

For more information, please contact:

Danilo Lange, CEO

tel: +7 495 109 02 82

e-mail: ...

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website:

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining ́s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit . G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please visit .

Attachment

Press-release_change of market segment_ENG