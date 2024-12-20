Arne Slot Rooting For Ange Postecoglou To Break Tottenham's Trophy Drought

(MENAFN- IANS) Liverpool, Dec 20 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur moved into the semifinals of the Carabao Cup with a 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Friday (IST) following which they were drawn to face Liverpool in the next stage, the side they face in the on Sunday.

Ahead of the matchup Liverpool head coach Arne Slot claimed he is a fan of Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou and claimed he 'hopes' the Aussie wins a trophy with Tottenham with the team's last major title being the League Cup in the 2007/08 season.

"I hope, hope, hope he wins a trophy. Not the League Cup but I am completely a fan of his team for the Europa League. People talk about trophies, trophies, trophies and that is so important. For me his brand of football is more important and if he can combine it with winning something that would be so good for football in general because then people can stop talking about 'Is it too attacking?' How on earth can you play too much attacking football?,” said Slot in a press conference.

Liverpool still sit at the top of the Premier League table with a two-point advantage, with a game in hand, over Chelsea. However, Slot will be hoping his side recovers their form as they look to win their last league win coming on November 24 with two consecutive draws and the Merseyside Derby being postponed.

"As I have said for the last three or four months, judge the table after 19 games because then everyone has played the same opponents. Probably we had a bit of luck, for example, Arsenal had a lot of red cards at the beginning of the season that's why they dropped points.

"We have now received a red card and we dropped points. We now have Tottenham away which Arsenal had at the beginning of the season, Chelsea already played there. Don't look at it where you were in the season it is about where you are at the end of the season,” he added.