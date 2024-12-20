(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This research report provides in-depth analysis of pharmaceutical across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.

Dublin, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Automation Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Offering, Mode of Automation, End User, & Geography - Global Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report provides in-depth analysis of pharmaceutical automation market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2031.

The pharmaceutical automation market is projected to reach $25.11 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2024 to 2031

The growth of the global pharmaceutical automation market is fueled by the rising adoption of robots in pharmaceutical manufacturing, government initiatives to support industrial automation, and increasing demand for energy-efficient systems. However, the high capital expenditure (CAPEX) required may hinder market growth.

Furthermore, the rising demand for IIoT in pharmaceutical manufacturing is expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the lack of availability of a skilled workforce and cybersecurity risk associated with automated systems is a major challenge impacting the market growth.

In 2024, Europe is expected to account for the largest share of 32.9% of the global pharmaceutical automation market. The region's large share is due to the rising digitalization and adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies in the pharmaceutical industry to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and enhance product quality, the increasing need to enhance production through automation and intelligent process technologies, and the growing demand for pharmaceutical automation.

However, Asia-Pacific is poised to register the highest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is driven by pharmaceutical companies' increasing focus on expanding manufacturing facilities, increasing investments in innovative technologies, and advancements in robotics & automation.

In 2024, the solutions segment is expected to account for a larger share of 87.5% of the global pharmaceutical automation market.

The segment's large share is due to the increasing demand for automation to ensure high-quality and reliable manufacturing, the rising need for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance capabilities, and the growing need for operational efficiency while reducing operational costs and downtime. Furthermore, the solutions segment is poised to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2024, the semi-automatic systems segment is expected to account for a larger share of 57.4% of the global pharmaceutical automation market.

The segment's large share is due to the effectiveness of semi-automatic systems in streamlining processes while still enabling human oversight. This balance is essential for maintaining quality control in the pharmaceutical industry.

However, the fully automatic systems segment is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to growing adoption of fully automatic systems by large scale companies to increase their throughput volumes by automating the feeding and assembly processes.

In 2024, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to account for a larger share of 61.7% of the global pharmaceutical automation market.

The segment's large share is due to the increasing need for automation in manufacturing facilities, the enforcement of stringent regulations in the pharmaceutical industry, the integration of advanced technologies such as machine vision, spectroscopy, and chromatography in inspection systems, and the growing application of AI technology in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Furthermore, the pharmaceutical industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Siemens AG (Germany)

Emerson Electric (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

FANUC CORPORATION (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

KUKA AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Rockwell Automation Inc. U.S.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation (Japan)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

Advantech Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition & Scope

1.2. Currency & Limitations

1.2.1. Currency

1.2.2. Limitations

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders From the Industry

2.3. Market Sizing And Forecasting

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Overview

3.2. Market Analysis, by Offering

3.3. Market Analysis, by Mode of Automation

3.4. Market Analysis, by End User

3.5. Market Analysis, by Geography

3.6. Competitive Analysis

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.2.1. Increasing Adoption of Robots in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Driving Market Growth

4.2.2. Government Initiatives to Promote Industrial Automation Supporting the Growth of the Pharmaceutical Automation Market

4.2.3. Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient Systems Accelerating Market Expansion

4.2.4. High Capex Requirements Restraining Market Growth

4.2.5. Rising Demand for Industrial IoT in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Generating Market Growth Opportunities

4.2.6. Cybersecurity Risks Associated With Automated Systems Expected to Remain A Challenge for Market Players

4.2.7. Shortage of Skilled Workers Hampering the Adoption of Automated Systems

4.3. Impact of AI And Blockchain Technologies On Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

4.4. Role of 5G Technology in Pharmaceutical Automation

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.5.1. Raw Material Providers

4.5.2. Hardware & Software Developers

4.5.3. Plant Instrumentation

4.5.4. Plant-Level Controls

4.5.5. Enterprise-Level Controls

4.5.6. System Integrators

5. Pharmaceutical Automation Market Assessment - by Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Solutions

5.2.1. Enterprise-Level Controls

5.2.1.1. Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

5.2.1.2. Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

5.2.1.3. Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

5.2.2. Plant Instrumentation

5.2.2.1. Sensors

5.2.2.2. Robots

5.2.2.2.1. Articulated Robots

5.2.2.2.2. Cartesian Robots

5.2.2.2.3. Selective Compliance Assembly Robot Arms (SCARA)

5.2.2.2.4. Collaborative Robots

5.2.2.2.5. Other Robots

5.2.2.3. Motors & Drives

5.2.2.4. Machine Vision Systems

5.2.2.4.1. Cameras

5.2.2.4.2. Optics And LED Lighting

5.2.2.5. Relays & Switches

5.2.2.6. Other Plant Instrumentation Solutions

5.2.3. Plant-Level Controls

5.2.3.1. Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC)

5.2.3.2. Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

5.2.3.3. Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)

5.2.3.4. Other Plant-Level Controls

5.3. Services

5.3.1. Integration & Installation Services

5.3.2. Maintenance & Support Services

5.3.3. Advisory, Training, And Consulting Services

5.3.4. Safety & Security Services

6. Pharmaceutical Automation Market Assessment - by Mode of Automation

6.1. Overview

6.2. Semi-Automatic Systems

6.3. Fully Automatic Systems

7. Pharmaceutical Automation Market Assessment - by End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical Industry

7.3. Biotech Industry

8. Pharmaceutical Automation Market Assessment - by Geography

8.1. Overview

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Germany

8.2.2. U.K.

8.2.3. Italy

8.2.4. Netherlands

8.2.5. Sweden

8.2.6. France

8.2.7. Spain

8.2.8. Rest of Europe

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. China

8.3.2. India

8.3.3. Japan

8.3.4. South Korea

8.3.5. Singapore

8.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4. North America

8.4.1. U.S.

8.4.2. Canada

8.5. Latin America

8.5.1. Mexico

8.5.2. Brazil

8.5.3. Rest of Latin America

8.6. Middle East & Africa

8.6.1. South Africa

8.6.2. UAE

8.6.3. Saudi Arabia

8.6.4. Rest of the Middle East & Africa

9. Competition Analysis

9.1. Overview

9.2. Key Growth Strategies

9.3. Competitive Benchmarking

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.4.1. Industry Leaders

9.4.2. Market Differentiators

9.4.3. Vanguards

9.4.4. Emerging Companies

9.5. Market Share Analysis

