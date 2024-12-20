13 Press Releases You Need To See This Week

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy press releases from PR Newswire this week, including the most powerful rising executives, Taco Bell's new chicken nuggets and 2025's best vacations.

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a to the full text) and an excerpt from each story.

Executives on the list work in a range of sectors spanning technology, energy, health care, financial services, retail, and consumer goods. Notably, 44% of the featured leaders are women, and 52% are people of color.The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to data and AI, making it easier for organizations to harness the power of their data for analytics, machine learning, and AI applications."More than two hundred and forty years ago, the Founding Fathers identified the Bald Eagle as a symbol of the strength and independence promised in our new nation," said Congressman Brad Finstad (MN-01). "Today, we rightfully recognize the Bald Eagle as our official national bird – bestowing an honor that is long overdue."Known for pushing the boundaries of flavor, Taco Bell's uniquely coated nuggets are joined by a trio of dipping sauces to choose from – including the first-ever Hidden ValleyTM Fire Ranch Sauce, and all-new Taco Bell signature Bell sauce and Jalapeño Honey Mustard.Ken Wattret, Global Economist, S&P Global Market Intelligence, said, "With renewed inflationary pressures expected to pause the Fed's easing cycle, global financial conditions are going to be much less accommodative than previously expected. This spells trouble for economic growth; we are lowering our forecasts pretty much across the board."The debut marks the transition of the iconic 1,117-suite tower on the Mandalay Bay campus into the globally recognized W Hotels brand. Marriott Bonvoy members can book stays and earn and redeem points at this vibrant destination, now part of the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy.This new addition for 2024 transforms the trophy from a beloved victory keepsake into an interactive celebration of flavor, nostalgia and football prowess."From tranquil beaches to awe-inspiring views, the 2025 Best Vacations rankings offer a variety of destinations, both approachable and far-flung, to cater to every traveler's tastes," said Elizabeth Von Tersch, senior travel editor at U.S. News.Upon completion, this transaction will bring together two industry-leading providers of client services and music technology, enhancing their offerings and capabilities to serve the independent music community.The study of 2,000 US parents who celebrate Christmas found that the average Santa-believing child's parents plan to spend $491 on gifts this year, whereas their non-believing peers plan to spend only $388.The special Christmas Day alternate presentation of the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs game will use data processing and real-time visualization technology from Beyond Sports, as well as optical tracking technology from Hawk-Eye Innovations, to insert iconic Disney characters into the game action using 3D animation, while the two teams play in real time.The report highlights the Southeast as a hotspot for new residents, with North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Virginia among the top inbound states. Cities like Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, and Nashville attract movers due to their economic stability, affordable living, and expanding job markets in industries like tech and healthcare.The collaboration aims to honor exceptional educators, increase awareness about the importance of creativity and innovation in space, and inspire students to pursue a future in space-related careers.

