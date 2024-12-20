Kuwait Football Coach Affirms Readiness For 26Th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Team Coach Juan Pizzi affirmed on Friday the team is well prepared and ready for 26th Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 26).

In a press conference, Pizzi stated that the national team played three matches during its recent training camp in Qatar as part of its preparations for the to compete with the participating teams.

Regarding the impact of hosting the matches in Kuwait, he said that it brings an enthusitic atmosphere, especially with the presence of supportive fans

In turn, Kuwaiti player Mubarak Al-Faneni said in a similar statement that they have prepared themselves for the tournament in an external camp and are ready to give their best.

For his part, Omani Coach Rashid Jaber said that they have prepared for the tournament to compete and reach the final match, considering the tournament an important opportunity for all teams to prepare for the World Cup qualifiers.

Tomorrow's match with the Kuwaiti national team is an opening match and is not subject to expectations, added Jaber, but the Omani team will do its best.

In turn, Omani national team player Mohammad Al-Musalmi, said Kuwait national team is level has advanced but the Omani team will do its best when they meet in the field. (end)

mk









MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109016212