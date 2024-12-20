Journalist:“Ministry Of Security Of DPR” Building Was Attacked In Donetsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, an arrival was recorded - the building of the so-called“Ministry of State Security of the DPR” was attacked.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian blogger and journalist Denis Kazansky reported this on Telegram and posted a from the city.

“Arrivals in Donetsk . The building of the“MSS of the DPR” on Shevchenko Boulevard was attacked. The former Institute of Metals,” Kazansky wrote.

He noted that Ukrainian journalist and writer Stas Aseyev was previously detained and tortured in this building.

Kazansky also added that literally ten steps away from this place of arrival is the university where he himself used to study.

As reported, in March 2024, Stas Aseyev, a writer, human rights activist, and former Kremlin prisoner in the temporarily occupied Donetsk, voluntarily mobilized to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In May, he was wounded at the front near Ocheretyn, and in July, Aseyev was wounded again.