Thrombocytopenia Market To Show Remarkable Growth Trends From 2024 To 2034, Delveinsight Reports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Thrombocytopenia Insights

Thrombocytopenia Market Forecast-2034 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's“Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Thrombocytopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Thrombocytopenia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Thrombocytopenia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Thrombocytopenia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Thrombocytopenia Market Report:

.The Thrombocytopenia market size was valued approximately USD 3,160 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In June 2024, Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) has shared positive findings from its Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study assessing the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of mezagitamab (TAK-079) in treating persistent or chronic primary immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). ITP, a rare immune-mediated bleeding disorder, is marked by accelerated platelet destruction, leading to reduced platelet counts and increased bleeding risks. The results (Abstract #LB 01.1) were presented during the Late-Breakthrough Session at the 32nd Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) in Bangkok, Thailand. Takeda plans to launch a global Phase 3 trial for mezagitamab in ITP patients in the second half of FY2024.

.In March 2024, Argenx announced that VYVGART (efgartigimod alfa) has been approved in Japan for the treatment of adults with Primary Immune Thrombocytopenia.

.In 2023, the US held the largest market share for ITP in the 7MM, exceeding USD 1,870.

.In the 7MM, the US had the highest number of prevalent ITP cases, with approximately 66,500 cases in 2023. This number is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period.

.The prevalence of the condition is significantly higher among adults compared to children.

.In 2023, the US had approximately 20,600 diagnosed prevalent cases among males and around 35,000 cases among females.

.Key Thrombocytopenia Companies: Takeda, Rigel Pharmaceuticals/Kissei Pharmaceutica, Biotest, Argenx, Sanofi/ Principia Biopharma, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Octapharma, Symphogen A/S, Kissei Pharma, Amgen, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Genentech, Inc., Bayer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, PhytoHealth Corporation, and others

.Key Thrombocytopenia Therapies: ADZYNMA, TAVALISSE (fostamatinib), BT-595 (IgG Next Generation), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), Rilzabrutinib(PRN-1008), Fostamatinib disodium, PRN1008, LGD-4665, Octagam 10%, Sym001, R788, Eltrombopag, Romiplostim, Hetrombopag Olamine, Rituxan, Cyclophosphamide, Vincristine, Prednisone, Methylprednisolone and IVIG, rituximab [MabThera/Rituxan], PG2, and others

.The Thrombocytopenia epidemiology based on gender analyzed that the majority of cases of ITP are found in females as compared to the male population.

.The Thrombocytopenia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Thrombocytopenia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Thrombocytopenia market dynamics.

Thrombocytopenia Overview

Thrombocytopenia is a condition characterized by an abnormally low platelet count in the blood. Platelets are essential for blood clotting, and when their levels are low, it can lead to increased bleeding and difficulty in stopping bleeding. Symptoms may include easy bruising, prolonged bleeding from cuts, spontaneous nosebleeds, or petechiae (small red or purple spots on the skin). Thrombocytopenia can be caused by various factors, including bone marrow disorders, autoimmune diseases, infections, or certain medications. Treatment depends on the underlying cause and severity of the condition.

Get a Free sample for the Thrombocytopenia Market Report:



Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Thrombocytopenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Cases of Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) in the 7MM

.Total Cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in the 7MM

.Total Cases of Thrombocytopenia in Chronic Liver Disease in the 7MM

.Total Cases of Chemotherapy induced Thrombocytopenia in the 7MM

.Total Cases of Thrombocytopenia in the 7MM

.Total Number of Cases of Heparin induced Thrombocytopenia in the 7MM

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Thrombocytopenia epidemiology trends @ Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology Forecast

Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Thrombocytopenia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Thrombocytopenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Thrombocytopenia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Thrombocytopenia Therapies and Key Companies

.ADZYNMA: Takeda

.TAVALISSE (fostamatinib): Rigel Pharmaceuticals/Kissei Pharmaceutica

.BT-595 (IgG Next Generation): Biotest

.Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx

.Rilzabrutinib(PRN-1008): Sanofi/ Principia Biopharma

.Fostamatinib disodium: Rigel Pharmaceuticals

.PRN1008: Principia Biopharma

.LGD-4665: GlaxoSmithKline

.Octagam 10%: Octapharma

.Sym001: Symphogen A/S

.R788: Kissei Pharma

.BMS-986004: BMS-986004

.Eltrombopag: GlaxoSmithKline

.Romiplostim: Amgen

.Hetrombopag Olamine: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine

.Rituxan, Cyclophosphamide, Vincristine, Prednisone: Genentech, Inc.

.Methylprednisolone and IVIG: Bayer

.rituximab [MabThera/Rituxan]: Hoffmann-La Roche

.PG2: PhytoHealth Corporation

Thrombocytopenia Market Strengths

.The increasing number of product launches, coupled with advancements in betterment of existing products will fuel the growth.

.Higher adaptation and cost-effectiveness of corticosteroid drugs segment will hold the significant share in developed countries

.Increased acceptance of TPO-RA as a second line of treatment will boost the growth.

.Rising prevalence of the ITP worldwide and increasing awareness of the disease in the 7MM will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Thrombocytopenia Market Opportunities

.The pipeline of Immune Thrombocytopenia is robust with the involvement of major players, such as BMS, Amgen, Protalex, Squibb,and others.

Scope of the Thrombocytopenia Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Thrombocytopenia Companies: Takeda, Rigel Pharmaceuticals/Kissei Pharmaceutica, Biotest, Argenx, Sanofi/ Principia Biopharma, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Principia Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Octapharma, Symphogen A/S, Kissei Pharma, Amgen, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Genentech, Inc., Bayer, Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, PhytoHealth Corporation, and others

.Key Thrombocytopenia Therapies: ADZYNMA, TAVALISSE (fostamatinib), BT-595 (IgG Next Generation), Efgartigimod (ARGX-113), Rilzabrutinib(PRN-1008), Fostamatinib disodium, PRN1008, LGD-4665, Octagam 10%, Sym001, R788, Eltrombopag, Romiplostim, Hetrombopag Olamine, Rituxan, Cyclophosphamide, Vincristine, Prednisone, Methylprednisolone and IVIG, rituximab [MabThera/Rituxan], PG2, and others

.Thrombocytopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Thrombocytopenia current marketed and Thrombocytopenia emerging therapies

.Thrombocytopenia Market Dynamics: Thrombocytopenia market drivers and Thrombocytopenia market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Thrombocytopenia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Thrombocytopenia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Thrombocytopenia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Thrombocytopenia

3. SWOT analysis of Thrombocytopenia

4. Thrombocytopenia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Thrombocytopenia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Thrombocytopenia Disease Background and Overview

7. Thrombocytopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Thrombocytopenia

9. Thrombocytopenia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Thrombocytopenia Unmet Needs

11. Thrombocytopenia Emerging Therapies

12. Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Thrombocytopenia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Thrombocytopenia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Thrombocytopenia Market Drivers

16. Thrombocytopenia Market Barriers

17. Thrombocytopenia Appendix

18. Thrombocytopenia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

Gaurav Bora

DelveInsight Business Research

+1 469-945-7679

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.