Apex Committee Meeting Concludes With Decision To Remove Bunkers, Enforce Disarmament In Kurram

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: Chief Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur chaired a special Apex Committee meeting on the Kurram issue, attended by senior civil and military officials.

Advisor on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, stated that critical decisions regarding the situation in Kurram were discussed in the meeting. He added that the Apex Committee was briefed on the progress made so far and formulated a strategy for lasting peace in the region.

"The removal of bunkers and weapons is imperative for sustainable peace," said Barrister Dr. Saif. "The Chief Minister is committed to ensuring permanent peace in Kurram. As per the cabinet's decision, eliminating weapons and bunkers is essential."

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at the CM House in Peshawar to discuss the province's security situation and measures for restoring peace in Kurram.

Also Read: Parachinar: Educational Institutions Shut Down in Protest Against Road Closures

During the meeting, CM Gandapur welcomed the Interior Minister and highlighted ongoing efforts for peace in Kurram. Mohsin Naqvi assured the provincial government of the federal government's full support, stating, "Strengthening the capacity of law enforcement agencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is our priority. Restoring peace in Kurram through the consensus of all stakeholders is crucial."

Both leaders paid tribute to the martyrs of law enforcement agencies who made the ultimate sacrifice in the fight against terrorism. "The sacrifices of the martyrs are a source of pride for the nation," said Mohsin Naqvi. CM Gandapur reiterated, "Their sacrifices are unforgettable, and we are united in combating the menace of terrorism."