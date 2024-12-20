MIA Service Centers Temporarily Suspend Certain Services Due To Failures In State Registries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to a malfunction in some state registries, the of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA) service centers have temporarily suspended certain vehicle-related services.

This was reported by the press service of the MIA Main Service Center on , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

"Due to a failure in the operation of certain state registries, MIA service centers are forced to suspend some registration services related to vehicles, such as changes in ownership under a purchase agreement (signed at an MIA service center, by business entities, a notary, a CNAP, or via Diia); under donation, exchange, inheritance agreements; leasing contracts, exchange agreements; or vehicle decommissioning," the Main Service Center stated.

However, the following services remain available to citizens: initial registration of vehicles (both new and imported); replacement, reservation, ordering, and extension of storage periods for license plates; examination services (testing and issuance of driver's licenses); replacement and restoration of driver's licenses and vehicle registration certificates; assigning a primary user.

The institution assured that IT specialists from competent services are working on resolving the issue and restoring the registry's functionality.

"The timeline for restoring the registry is currently unknown. As soon as it resumes operation, the MIA service centers will reinstate the provision of services. Thank you for your understanding, and we apologize for the temporary inconvenience," the Main Service Center stated.