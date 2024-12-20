Al Duhail And Al Arabi Ready To Battle For QSL Cup Glory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

DOHA: Al Duhail and Al Arabi will face off in the QSL Cup final today, with both teams eager to secure the first trophy of the domestic season at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium.

On paper, Christophe Galtier's Al Duhail are the favorites, but with Al Arabi showing better form in the compared to their other challenges this season, the title clash is expected to be a thrilling encounter.

Galtier's side has been exceptional this season, leading the top-flight Ooredoo Stars League (OSL) by three points. They reached the QSL Cup final after defeating Al Wakrah 3-1 in extra time.

Despite missing several key players due to international commitments, Al Duhail remain confident of winning the title clash, which will kick off at 5:30 pm.

“Everyone is looking forward to winning the championship,” Galtier said at a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“It's a very important final for us, and we aim to cap off the great efforts we've made since the start of the tournament by lifting the trophy.”

The French manager expressed hope that the team's absences wouldn't hinder their chances.

“We're missing over 12 players, but we have six or seven young players who will be called upon, and I hope we can perform at the desired level,” Galtier added.

Al Arabi, on the other hand, avenged their defeat to Umm Salal in last year's final by defeating the defending champions 2-1 in the semi-final.

However, beyond the QSL Cup, Al Arabi have had a difficult season, currently sitting in 10th place in the OSL and struggling in the Gulf Club Champions League, where they've lost three matches and drawn one. Despite the struggles, their new coach, Yeray Rodriguez, who replaced Anthony Hudson, remains optimistic about the team's chances in the second half of the season.

“I have great confidence in all the players. Al Arabi is a distinguished team with a rich history and always plays for titles. Mixed fortunes are part of football, and there's no need for concern. The team is capable of rising from its slump,” Rodriguez said yesterday.

“We've prepared well for the match, despite the short time, and have studied and analyzed the opponent's playing style. Now, it's up to the players to deliver their best performance,” he added.

Regarding player unavailability, Rodriguez emphasised his focus on those available for the match.

“The team has 22 players, and no matter who is absent, the important thing is to focus on the players at our disposal. We hope to perform well and win,” he said.

In the group stage of the tournament, Al Arabi edged out Al Duhail 1-0 in their previous match.