Interdigital Wins Fierce Network Innovation Award For AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) InterDigital awarded for AI-empowered receiver design for 6G wireless communications

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile, and AI research and development company, was awarded a Fierce Innovation Award recognizing outstanding innovation in AI. Announced on December 19, the annual Fierce Network Innovation Awards celebrate transformative companies, solutions, and individuals with the potential to revolutionize networks, drive customer engagement, and deliver substantial savings and innovation.

In the category of AI, InterDigital's AI-Empowered Receiver Design for 6G Wireless Communications was recognized for its ability to use the power of AI and machine learning (ML) to reshape wireless communications, particularly in advancing receiver design for 6G wireless systems. Validated through an over-the-air testbed with Keysight Technologies, Inc, InterDigital's AI-empowered receiver architecture substitutes three traditional signal processing functions at the receiver with a single AI/ML model, trained to jointly perform channel estimation, equalization, and demodulation with improved performance and robustness. This joint learning approach seamlessly integrates and optimizes the functions, thereby delivering significant improvements in throughput performance and a substantial reduction in communication overhead when compared to conventional designs. Our innovative approach improves throughput performance, enhances robustness to hardware and radio impairments, simplifies receiver design, and reduces overhead, making it an ideal solution for 6G applications.

“We are proud to be bestowed this Fierce Network Innovation Award in recognition of our bleeding-edge and transformative research that is unlocking new potential across our connected ecosystem” said InterDigital CTO Rajesh Pankaj.“Being considered amongst many peers of our industry, these awards reflect InterDigital's impact and continued dedication to developing technologies that address global challenges while pushing the boundaries of AI and wireless innovation.”

