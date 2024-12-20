(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's aimed to save R$70 billion ($11 billion) over two years with its fiscal reform package, but has significantly weakened the plan. Lawmakers made 19 changes to key proposals, raising doubts about whether the government can achieve its fiscal goals. These adjustments reflect the ongoing tension between economic necessity and maneuvering.



The most controversial revisions targeted the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), a program for low-income elderly and disabled individuals. The government proposed changes expected to save R$2 billion ($318 million) annually or R$12 billion ($2 billion) by 2030. However, Congress rejected these measures, arguing that they unfairly targeted vulnerable groups for minimal savings.



Another major setback involved the Basic Education Development Fund (Fundeb). The government initially sought to allocate 20% of federal Fundeb resources to full-time education, potentially saving R$11.6 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2024. Congress reduced this allocation to 10% and delayed implementation until 2025, cutting the impact to R$5.8 billion ($923 million).







Efforts to curb excessive public sector salaries also faced resistanc . Proposed limits on judicial and prosecutorial perks were diluted after lobbying by judges, preserving costly benefits. Additionally, Congress refused to grant the executive branch more flexibility in reallocating budget funds, safeguarding over R$50 billion ($8 billion) in parliamentary amendments for 2025.

Brazil's Fiscal Reform Stumbles as Congress Waters Down Key Measures

Further weakening came in the use of public fund surpluses for debt reduction. While some surpluses will now be directed toward debt amortization until 2030, Congress reduced the number of affected funds from eight to five, lowering the expected impact from R$38 billion ($6 billion) to R$18 billion ($3 billion).



Despite these setbacks, the Finance Ministry insists the core savings target remains achievable. However, experts question whether these diluted measures can stabilize Brazil's public finances. The weakened reforms highlight Brazil's ongoing struggle to reconcile fiscal discipline with political realities, leaving critical economic challenges unresolved.







