Parachinar: Educational Institutions Shut Down In Protest Against Road Closures

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Sources report that in Parachinar, all and private educational institutions have been shut down in protest against the prolonged road closures in the region, which have persisted for over two months.

According to school administrators, the institutions will remain closed until the main highway is reopened and deemed safe for travel.

Hameed Hussain, a Member of the National Assembly from Parachinar, highlighted the widespread disruption caused by the insecurity and road closures. He stated, "Every sector of life has been affected. Overseas Pakistanis who came for vacations have lost their visas and tickets."

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Kurram expressed hope, mentioning that the grand jirga ongoing in Kohat is expected to reach a conclusive decision today to restore peace in the region.

Governor Demands Resignation Over Failure to Reopen Parachinar Road

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has called for the provincial government to resign over its inability to handle the Kurram crisis. In a statement, the governor said, "Kurram is burning. What are the provincial and federal governments doing? What else can it do if the provincial government can't reopen a single road in Parachinar?" He criticized the government's lack of action, accusing it of having no agenda beyond staying in power.

Separately, Allama Nasir Abbas, leader of the PTI-allied Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, also criticized the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. He remarked, "We asked the founding leader of PTI to replace the deputy commissioner through the chief minister, but no one listened. Over 150 people have been killed in Kurram. There is no sign of the area's federal government, the provincial government, or security institutions."