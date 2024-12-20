Community: Pashinyan's Objection To Phrase Western Azerbaijan Is Completely Unfounded

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
"In an interview with Armenpress on December 19, 2004, Armenian
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan made several harmful and inaccurate
statements regarding bilateral relations between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, as well as the issue of Western Azerbaijan,"
Azernews reports, citing a declaration made by the
Western Azerbaijan Community.
The declaration states that the Prime Minister's attempt to
present the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homeland as a
territorial claim and his objection to the term 'Western
Azerbaijan' are completely unfounded.
"It is important to note that the term 'Western Azerbaijan,'
which encompasses the former Irevan Khanate, Zangezur, and other
regions where Azerbaijanis lived for centuries and were subjected
to total ethnic cleansing by Armenia, is a term used within the
framework of the self-identification rights of Azerbaijanis who
lived in those areas and is based on historical facts.
The Western Azerbaijan Community aims to achieve its goal of
return through peaceful means, in accordance with the norms and
principles of international law, including respect for the
territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. In this regard, it
is particularly noteworthy that the Community has officially
approached the Armenian government with a proposal for dialogue.
The initiative of Western Azerbaijanis, who have been subjected to
ethnic cleansing, discrimination, and violations of property and
other rights by the Armenian government, to take the first step
towards dialogue demonstrates their commitment to reconciliation
and peace. It is regrettable that the Armenian government has left
the Community's proposal for dialogue unanswered.
We would like to remind N. Pashinyan, who tries to explain his
armament policy as a sovereign choice, that Armenia, deeply rooted
in revanchist and radical ideology, is incapable of acting
responsibly with military power. Considering this and Armenia's
aggressive past, it is unacceptable to allow it to arm freely.
N. Pashinyan's refusal to eliminate the territorial claim
enshrined in the Armenian Constitution, and his baseless assertion
that the Azerbaijani Constitution contains a territorial claim
against Armenia, indicate his lack of interest in signing a peace
agreement.
The Western Azerbaijan Community demands that the Armenian
government respect the right of return, immediately end its
armament policy, and remove the territorial claim from its
fundamental documents," the declaration reads.
