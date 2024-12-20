Community: Pashinyan's Objection To Phrase Western Azerbaijan Is Completely Unfounded

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

"In an interview with Armenpress on December 19, 2004, Armenian Prime Nikol Pashinyan made several harmful and inaccurate statements regarding bilateral relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the issue of Western Azerbaijan," Azernews reports, citing a declaration made by the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The declaration states that the Prime Minister's attempt to present the return of Western Azerbaijanis to their homeland as a territorial claim and his objection to the term 'Western Azerbaijan' are completely unfounded.

"It is important to note that the term 'Western Azerbaijan,' which encompasses the former Irevan Khanate, Zangezur, and other regions where Azerbaijanis lived for centuries and were subjected to total ethnic cleansing by Armenia, is a term used within the framework of the self-identification rights of Azerbaijanis who lived in those areas and is based on historical facts.

The Western Azerbaijan Community aims to achieve its goal of return through peaceful means, in accordance with the norms and principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. In this regard, it is particularly noteworthy that the Community has officially approached the Armenian government with a proposal for dialogue. The initiative of Western Azerbaijanis, who have been subjected to ethnic cleansing, discrimination, and violations of property and other rights by the Armenian government, to take the first step towards dialogue demonstrates their commitment to reconciliation and peace. It is regrettable that the Armenian government has left the Community's proposal for dialogue unanswered.

We would like to remind N. Pashinyan, who tries to explain his armament policy as a sovereign choice, that Armenia, deeply rooted in revanchist and radical ideology, is incapable of acting responsibly with military power. Considering this and Armenia's aggressive past, it is unacceptable to allow it to arm freely.

N. Pashinyan's refusal to eliminate the territorial claim enshrined in the Armenian Constitution, and his baseless assertion that the Azerbaijani Constitution contains a territorial claim against Armenia, indicate his lack of interest in signing a peace agreement.

The Western Azerbaijan Community demands that the Armenian government respect the right of return, immediately end its armament policy, and remove the territorial claim from its fundamental documents," the declaration reads.