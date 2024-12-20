Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Sheikh Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem On 1St Anni. Of Assumption Of Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Friday received a message of congratulations from His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammad, in the message, commended the country's development process under His Highness the Amir's wise leadership, as well as his sincere efforts to serve the Kuwaiti people and take care of their interests, wishing His Highness the Amir all good and for Kuwait and its people progress and prosperity.

In return, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal addressed a message to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, expressing deep appreciation to him for the good and fraternal sentiments. (end)

ao









MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109015138