Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf On 1St Anni. Of Assumption Of Power
12/20/2024 2:07:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Friday received a message of congratulations from His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.
In the message, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf said this blessed occasion reflected an era of achievements and development carried out under the direction and wise leadership of His Highness the Amir.
In return, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal addressed a message to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, expressing deep appreciation to him for the good and fraternal sentiments. (end)
