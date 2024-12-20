Kuwait Amir Congratulated By Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf On 1St Anni. Of Assumption Of Power

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Friday received a message of congratulations from His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on the first anniversary of His Highness the Amir's assumption of power.

In the message, His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf said this blessed occasion reflected an era of achievements and development carried out under the direction and wise leadership of His Highness the Amir.

In return, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal addressed a message to His Highness Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, expressing deep appreciation to him for the good and fraternal sentiments. (end)

mt









MENAFN20122024000071011013ID1109015137