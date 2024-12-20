Uae Racing Driver Sofia Necchi Qualifies In Dubai For The Innaugural Formula Woman Global Nations Cup Qualifying Event

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) SOFIA NECCHI PROVED SHE WAS WELL ON THE PACE TO COMFORTABLY QUALIFY AT THE DUBAI AUTODROME RACE CIRCUIT FOR NEXT MAY'S FW NATIONS CUP FINALE.

Dubai racing driver Sofia Necchi successfully made it through the Formula Woman's Nations Cup Qualifiers at Dubai Autodrome, finishing just outside the top 10 in 12th place after three closely fought qualifying sessions on 12th December

On a unique day for motorsport, we witnessed race action in the form of a time trial set-up at the Dubai Autodrome circuit for some of the best female racing drivers from across the globe. Sofia produced an impressive overall performance throughout the adrenalin sapping day, to comfortably move on to the highly anticipated Formula Woman Global Nations Cup main finale, scheduled to take place in Dubai next May.

The qualifying event was made up of 38 selected drivers from almost 30 separate countries, which is a hugely impressive global cross section, that is down to the Formula Woman organisation and their extraordinary success of sourcing drivers who would most likely have never had the opportunity for competing at such a high level.

Formula Woman Founder and CEO, Graeme Glew, reflected on the event, saying: 'Congratulations to Sofia on getting through in 12th place. She drove sensibly in all three qualifying sessions, and keeping a clear head helped her overall performance. With a bit more practice between now and May, she will undoubtedly be even quicker at the final next year.

'There was some very impressive driving on show throughout the day and all the qualifiers will be delighted that they have made it through to Formula Woman Nations Cup.

'There is so much talent within Formula Woman, and we are extremely proud to have hosted such a successful event, here in Dubai. However, nothing stands still and we have already switched our focus to the main event when we return in May next year. Dubai is an inspiring and exciting location for motorsport, and we are committed to continuing to grow the Formula Woman brand on a global level while using the impressive facilities available to us here.'

Sofia was clearly thrilled with her result and excited about the future, especially the FW Nations Cup finale in May next year. She said, 'For sure I am really happy. It has been challenging to deliver the best performance in only one flying lap, as I am not that experienced with this car. But I'm delighted I achieved my target and now I'm fully focused on the next chapter in May.

'Knowing the track layout was helpful, but I know I could have done better with some extra laps, as I proved during the free practice where may lap time was quicker than the one set during the official qualifying, so I know I have it in me to improve in May next year at the main event.

'I am also going to arrange some additional testing time in the Radical racing car to get a better feeling with the grip of the car on the track and will continue being focused on my physical training. I think this is a good time for females in motorsport and Formula Woman is there to boost good talent towards higher racing scenarios. For me FW has giving me the opportunity to step into car racing after many years spent in karting and for that I am incredibly grateful.

'My dream and ambition is to move permanently into motorsport and drive the ultimate cars. I'm really interested in racing single seaters and then hopefully moving to the GT championships.'

The Formula Woman Nations Cup will mark a truly special event in motorsport with its all-female grid and format. More details about the Dubai event and other Formula Woman information will be announced soon