Hope Sheree Presents A Sizzlin Hot New Christian Cooking Show -“A Dash of Hope With Friends”. This show combines faith, love, friendship, food, and fun.

- Hope Sheree

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Join Hope Sheree and her wonderful friends as they combine faith, joy, and delightful recipes for a heartwarming adventure. Each episode of "A Dash of Hope With Friends" features uplifting stories, mouthwatering recipes, and the joy of cooking with intention and love. Whether you're a seasoned chef or just beginning your culinary journey, this show is crafted to uplift your spirits and tantalize your taste buds. Tune in to learn how the perfect blend of ingredients and a dash of hope can create something extraordinary.

This cooking show features Award-Winning Radio Host and Gospel Recording Artist Hope Sheree, Mental Health Advocate and Bestselling Visionary Cathy Staton, National Epilepsy Advocate and Educator Tanisha Tyler-Graves, and Master Designer and Event Coordinator Latrese B. Carter. Together, they bring you laughter, encouragement, and delectable meals.

Watch the debut show on the GoodVue Network, which yields an audience of over 600,000 viewers. GoodVue is a free faith-based TV streaming platform that spreads the transformative power of the Word worldwide. Available on web, mobile, and TV, it offers diverse, high-quality content that fosters a connected global community. Don't miss the debut Christmas episode airing at 7pm eastern standard time on Tuesday, December 24th-Christmas Eve. Catch it at . You can also follow the ladies on social media @ADashofHopeWithFriends . For More Information, contact Hope Sheree at ... or call (757) 807-4449. Visit for more information.

Hope Sheree

ADOH Marketing, LLC

+1 757-807-4449

...

